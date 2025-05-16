Joao Pedro Wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for potential transfer this summer – Paper Talk | Football news





Transfer the top stories and rumors about Friday's newspapers … Time Football legislators do not intend to change the VAR protocol on postponing an offside flag, despite the injury to Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, based on the policy that the policy already tells officials to immediately indicate whether they are sure that a player is offside. Liverpool Bayer Leverkusen is expected to approach and formally activates the release clause of £ 30 million that Jeremie Frimpong will make the first signing of the club's summer recruitment. Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



View some of the best Bundesliga goals from Jeremie Frimpong for Bayer Leverkusen set with Liverpool to activate his release clause

New stadium developments in Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Birmingham can lead the list of 16 locations to organize the World Cup World of 2035 in the UK. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was humiliated by a strike by European members after he had postponed the annual congress of the organization for hours to join the Golf tour of the Donald Trump tour. De Telegraaf Image:

Joao Pedro (second left) is reportedly a target for top clubs this summer



Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all show interest in Brighton Vooruit Joao Pedro prior to a possible summer transfer. Ange Postecoglou stands in line to earn a bonus in the £ 2 million region if he can conquer the first European trophy of Tottenham Hotspur for 41 years. Wrexham has made an approach for Fulham -midfielder Tom Cairney in a sign of their ambition after promotion to the championship. Daily mail Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



The football show compares the shape of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko and analyzes who would be more suitable with a move to Arsenal

Marcus Rashford can leave Manchester United this summer for £ 40 million, but Aston Villa has no first option on the English star. Arsenal has made strikers Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyoker their most important goals while they want to strengthen their attacking options in the summer window. Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been charged with three former youth players in the club, for the alleged distribution of a sexual video with a minor. Sun Eddie Hearn expects Chris Eank JR Conor Benn to brake back – back in the Tottenham stadium on 27 September next time. Nottingham Forest will stop an internal investigation into dealing with Taiwo Awoniyi from their medical team on Sunday. Athletics Brazil attacker Neymar is talking to Santos about expanding his contract until 2026. Daily mirror Football fans who go to the Europa League final are confronted with Reischaos because of the airport strike. Real Madrid is enthusiastic about a step for Benfica's left back Alvaro Carreras, but Manchester United could still have a considerable say about whether a deal has been completed. Daily record The future of Kyogo in Rennes has fallen in further doubt after the transfer chief who brought him to France from Celtic left the club. Scottish sun Derek Mcinnes has been noticed and left Rugby Park for the last time as Kilmarnock boss. David Ancelotti has had 'positive conversations' about becoming the next Rangers manager, according to a report.

