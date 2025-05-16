Coco Gauff survives Zheng Qinwen in the longest women's competition of the year; will be home, hope Jasmine Paolini in the final





In the end it was a competition that spanned two days. World No. 3 Coco Gauff A Marathon Three Setter survived against Olympic Tennis Champion Zheng Qinwen To earn a place in the Italian open final, setting up a must-see collision against Home Hope Jasmine Paoliniwho won earlier in the day. They started on Thursday (May 15), but ended up in the early hours of Friday, Gauff stood up in three hours and 32 minutes, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (4). Both women led by a break in the last set, where Zheng did not serve the match at 5-3. Gauff led their head-to-head 2-0 in the semi-final in Rome, including a fight in the quarters at the same event in 2024. She broke a roar when the last points ended, her breast banging and screaming against the crowd – many who had stayed late – in the main course of the event, the Campo Centrale. “It means a lot. Thank you for staying late; I don't know what time it is,” a smiling gauff told fans. “I just tried to tell myself:” Leave it all outside. ” … I am proud “ They reached 49 winners between them, 27 for the American and 22 for Zheng. Gauff's stronger service numbers finally served her well, although there were a total of 19 breaks of serve. Paolini defeated the Cindetic Story of the tournament, ranked 42ndD Peyton Stearns van the US, 7-5, 6-1. She is the first Italian woman in the final since 2014, when Serena Williams Paolinis now overshadowed double partner, Sara Errani. The Women's Championship match is set for Saturday (May 17). The Italian Open is the last major adjustment for tennis stars before Roland-Garros In Paris, which will start on 25 May.

