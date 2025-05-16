



Mohamed El Hacen Ahmed Salem: Petra Sorling has her second term as International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President in search of her second term of the sport in the coming years, especially after the recording of the mixed team event at the Olympic Games in 2028

Sorling will compete for the ITTF presidency with Mohamed El Hacen Ahmed Salem and Khalil Al-Mohannadi. Her manifesto outlines the future of table tennis built on three important pillars – sharing the benefits of growth with members and where it is most important; securing the place of the ITTF as a leading international federation; And shape the future with strategic investments in table tennis.

Since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Administrative Council approved the recording of the mixed team event for the 2028 Olympic Games, Sorling Table Tennis tries to position the top eight sports in the Olympic program, together with the help of athletics, football and basketball.

In an interview with international news agencies on Thursday, the ITTF chef said she had wanted to increase the number of Olympic table tennis events since she was president of the Swedish Tennis Association, Xinhua reports.

"Sweden has put forward a proposal in the AGM of 2021 (ITTF) to have a kind of mixed [team] World championships, and the congress said this is very interesting and let's start, "she remembered. "Then I went to my friends in the Chinese Table Tennis Association and discussed it with them, and how this could happen, and it ended that we created a mixed team world cup." After successful in the past two editions of the tournament in Chengdu, the IOC gave the green light for the mixed team event to be included in the Olympic program. "We were able to see in Chengdu how the teams worked much better, not only played together, but also plays the game together and work together in a different way. It was really gender equality in reality, not only on paper," she noticed. "I would actually put my head forward and say that the World Cup of the mixed team gives our member associations priority and resources on female table tennis." Sorling admitted that the recording of the mixed team event in LA28 "went much faster than I expected", saying that it is "a very good proof of concept of the collaboration we did with the mixed team World Cup in Chengdu and the proposition from 2021." "La28 will be a new milestone when this event is an Olympic event," she said. Sorling also noted that she and IOC President-Elect Kirsty Coventry shared the same athlete-oriented image. "Kirsty has such a good background as a highly decorated athlete itself, but does not come from the perspective of the International Federation (IF), very much where I come from. She has so much to contribute to the athletes's position, and in table tennis, we also have the athletes in the first place in everything we are trying to do. "I believe I can also help her on the IF perspective to play a greater role in the presentation of our sport, so that we can deal with the fans more. That is where our collaboration can really increase the level of our game," she said. When asked about her expectations for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Doha, which starts on Saturday, Sorling said she was expecting an exciting competition, but was wary of making predictions. "Just a few weeks ago, Hugo Calderano won the title of the men's singles in Macao in Macao. I would say that it will be very difficult for everyone to beat the number one and two of China in the men's breasts," she noticed. "Table tennis is a mental game, it's all about preparation in all details and the tactics, so it's for athletes to concentrate on the game itself. "I am very enthusiastic about the event. I really believe we will see some surprises, but I am not the one who predicts how it will go," she grinned.

