



Susquehanna Townships Spring Fling, with many of the Mid-Penns top football programs and prospects, was brought an abrupt end on Thursday after a fight among fans had been injured an officer. The 7-on-7 recruitment event, which gives players the opportunity to compete and show their talent to college coaches, was forced to close around 8:15 pm According to event security, there was a first fight in the men's bathroom that was broken up. While the second period of 7-on-7 started, a fight for the stands resumed, so that Susquehanna Township football head coach Joe cares on the PA system. Spectators and security hurried to the fight while all football activities were stopped. A Harrisburg -parent in the stands said that students or fans from Central Dauphin East made stunning comments about a teenager from the city who was killed in a murder last month. That began the fight, she said, with Harrisburg -Spusers who want to defend the honor of Zaire Warren, known as Cheezy. The parent said that the fight first concerned six to seven young people, then a father tried to put it apart, but then he started to be hit and he had to defend himself. A police officer tried to separate it and was injured in the middle of the scuffle. The parent said she saw the officer bleed by heart. They slept to security. They swing to girls. They did not want to stop fighting, the parent told Penlive. According to the parent, no players were involved in the fighting. Event staff and security started spectators of the building in Leiden when the fight was resumed in the parking lot for the third time. At least one person was guided in handcuffs and dispatchers named EMS to Susquehanna Township High School to help PD with a head injury. Many of the players who had hoped to impress the dozens of university coaches that were present were disappointed by the closure. It was not known at the time of publishing whether the event will be planned again. Susquehanna Township High School Superintendent Tamara Willis confirmed to Pennlive that the recruitment display will be a private event in the future. Staff writer Christine Vendel has contributed to this report. Thank you for visiting Pennlive. Quality local journalism has never been so important. We need your support. Not a subscriber yet? Think Support our work. Listen to Pa's podcast. High School Football Report

