Due to its financial strength, political connections and media, India has long had a significant influence on how cricket is played, broadcast and ruled all over the world.

The concern about what that means for other competing countries have increased after the non-opposite election of politics associated Jay Shah as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) last December. Shah still serves as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A billion dollars in the ICC

The BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world and runs the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the richest and most successful games in Sport. Between 2024 and 2027 it is expected to earn $ 1.15 billion (1 billion), almost 39% of the total annual turnover of the ICC.

This is largely of the huge broadcasters of amounts that pay for television rights for a market of more than 1.4 billion people, so that India can shape everything, from tournamentrys to ICC -Media -Rights.

IPL influence

The IPL is deeply intertwined with Indian politics. It is checked by the BCCI, with the current chairman Arun Dhumalbrother of BJP minister Anurag Thakurundescore of the direct overlap between political power and cricket management. Thakur, himself, a former BCCI president, was removed in 2017 by the Supreme Court for maladministration.

Indian stars such as Virat Kohli are the most important attraction of the IPL, which also attracts the best players from abroad Image: polite injpep/AFP

Political influence in the IPL goes beyond leadership. Pakistani players, who could be seen in the inaugural season of 2008, have since been effectively blocked since the terror attacks of Mumbai later that year. In response, the Indian government has withdrawn their visas and the BCCI has quietly excluded them from all future players' auctions.

Even IPL planning reflects the political realities. In 2009 the entire tournament was moved to South Africa and in 2014 20 games were moved to the VAE, because the Indian government said it could not guarantee safety during national elections. The IPLS coordination with priorities of the state illustrates how cricket in India often reflects and serious interests.

Jay Shah and the confluence of cricket and politics

The election of Shah, who is the son of the Indian Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, as ICC chairman, has been concerned about the concern about the control of the BCCI about global cricket.

This dual role breaks with previous standards where the ICC chairman is expected to be independent of every national cricket board. Critics claim that this undermines the role of the ICC as a neutral worldwide administrative body.

When the predecessor of Shah, Greg Barclay, was chosen in the post in 2020, he resigned as chairman of Nieuw -Zeelandse Cricket. When he resigned as an ICC chairman four years later, he implicitly criticized his successor because he did not follow the example.

“We are really lucky to be India,” Barclay said in an interview with the Telegraph. “They are a huge contribution to the game in all measures, but one country with that amount of power and influence disrupts a lot of other results, which is not necessarily useful in terms of global growth.”

Since his appointment in December, Shah has not commented on his possible conflicts of interest when he said: “I am dedicated to work closely with the ICC team and all our member countries to further globalize cricket.”

Coach and politician

Gautam Gambhir, former Indian opener and current head coach of the national team, has also played a prominent dual role in both cricket and politics. In 2019 he joined the prevailing Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and said: “I was influenced by the prime minister (Narendra Modi), his vision for the country. This is a fantastic platform for me to do something for the country.”

Gautam Gambhir (right) has been India coach since 2024 after he had previously served as a politician as a politician Image: R. Satish Babu/AFP/Getty image images

In March 2024 he announced his exit from active politics to return to Cricket full -time before taking on the role of head coach of the national team. After a fatal attack in Kashmir in 2025, Ghambir called for a complete freezing of bilateral cricket with Pakistan, with the argument that national security should have priority about sporting diplomacy, although this was not a position that the BCCI or BJP itself spoke publicly.

Relations between India and Pakistan loaded

India's influence on cricket is visible in his relationship with Pakistan. The two countries have not played a bilateral series since 2013, largely due to political tensions after military escalations and terror -related incidents.

The influence of Shah after he was appointed chairman of the global administrative body of Cricket, it was clearly displayed in the early 2025.

While Pakistan had participated in the ICC World Cup 2023 that was held in India under heavy security restrictions, the Indian government refused permission for their cricket team in November 2024 to travel to Pakistan for the Champions trophy the following year.

After a series of compromises and negotiations, the PCB agreed to a mutual deal in which the Pakistan matches in ICC events that were organized for the next five years would also be played at neutral locations, under Shah's Watch. But Lahore was denied to organize the Champions Trophy final, after India qualified for the showpiece.

Potential new ICC -CEO can be Indian Media Mogul

According to a May 2025 Guardian Investigation, Sanjog Gupta, head of sport at the largest media congue glomore of Jiostar India, the leading candidate who becomes the next ICC -CEO when Geoff Allardice leaves the role in July.

Jiostar has a deal of $ 3 billion (2.7 billion) broadcasting rights for ICC events. If Gupta takes on the role, both the ICC chairman and CEO Indian subjects would be a structure of a structure in which Indian broadcasters have the greatest financial interest.

The future of a worldwide game

India's rise when the super power of World Cricket is rooted in its financial weight, but it is now supported by political influence and media control.

Although this has brought modernization and commercialization for sport, it has also created a monopolistic structure that threatens the diversity and fairness of games for the disadvantage of Pakistan and other, smaller cricket countries.

Edited by: Chuck Penfold and Matt Pearson