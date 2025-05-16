Herentennis is looking for redemption, national glory in NCAA quarterfinals vs. Texas

Redemption has fueled the 2025 after season of the Bruins.

From the victory of the Big Ten Tournament title against OHIO State to arranging the score with California in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and USC in the NCAA Super Regional, UCLA has taken revenge where it lost in the regular season.

“To have lost the Trojan horses (on February 22 and April 1), I have to say that I did not sleep well all week,” said coach Billy Martin after beating USC on 9 May. “It added a whole new bundle.

UCLA Heren tennis (19-8, 11-2 BIG TEN) On the Postseason return period, is confronted with no. 3 Seed Texas (28-4, 13-1 sec) on Friday in Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, for the quarter-final of the NCAA Tournament. Although De Bruins still have to be confronted with the Longhorns this season, the prospect of redemption remains.

Texas wiped UCLA in the second round of last year and ended the Bruins campaign. But this time a place in the national semi -final is at stake.

And the Friday game is also one for Conference Pride.

UCLA won the Big Ten Tournament title April 27, while Texas – who started the season as no. 1 team of the Nation – achieved the SEC championship on April 20, Trouncing South Carolina.

Both teams seem to play their best tennis on this point of the year. UCLA rides on a season-best 11-game Win Streak, while Texas has won the last six.

After UCLA's victory to USC, Martin said that the team cannot be too stubborn.

“We feel really happy that we have gained the victory,” said Martin. “But do we feel that we are by far the best team? No, I am sorry. Today we were lucky … If we play tomorrow, the result can be different.”

Martin said that much of the success of the team is led by no. 35 second -year Spencer Johnson. Even when Johnson was unable to take the court, his leadership never staggered, the coach added.

And now Johnson is back in the line -up of the Bruins. After missing the first two Crosstown attacks by UCLA because of an injury, the second -year ticket of the team for the quarterfinals and Volodymyr Iakubenko beat Hof Five.

“Even because of our mistakes, when we don't get the double point, some boys come through when it counts,” said Johnson. “We just have to continue to believe in ourselves more than anything.”

Johnson added that the Bruins-Die had to sharpen consecutive double points for the first time since mid-February on the way to Waco.

Although UCLA has not played a double match in Waco since 2019, Four Bruins made the trip to the Hurd Tennis Center in November.

Johnson, no. 116 Junior Aadarsh ​​Tripathi, no. 110 Red shirt Sophomore Emon van Loben Sels and senior Alexander Hoogmartens participated in the individual NCAA championships, with three of the four earning all-American distinctions.

That experience can take into account how quickly they can acclimatize this weekend at the courts, with Hurd Tennis Center that also serves as the site of the NCAA semi -final and title matches Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Longhorns have four top-75 singles players, including no. 1 Timo boneout. They also have three Top-85 Doubles squadrons, including the number 10 team of Legout and Lucas Brown.

After the NCAA individual championships in Waco, Tripathi said that the most important goal of the Bruins for the Dual-Match season was to win a national title.

The team is now three wins removed from exactly that.