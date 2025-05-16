Schenectady, NY – The Hockey team of the Union Dames celebrated their historical season and announced their 2024-25 season winners at the end of the year Banket on Tuesday evening.

George Morrison MVP Award – Sophie Matsoukas

Senior goalkeeper Sophie Matsoukas For the third consecutive year, the George Morrison MVP prize was awarded an honor in memory of a former voluntary assistant coach who died tragically. Chosen by her teammates, the prize recognizes the most valuable player, someone who plays a key role in the success of the team and consistently brings something extra to the game and inspires and leads and leading both and outside the ice.

Matsoukas placed a season and career best save percentage of .924% while she defeated her personal best winning record (11 victories) in which she recorded her 12th victory in the first play -off victory in the ECAC opening round at Brown University on 22 February.

Matsoukas broke the record of the career of all time in the first play-off game in the Best of Three Series against Cornell University on 28 February, a record that was held a decade by Shenae Lundberg '15. In the game, Matsoukas 39 Saves registered to bring her total to 3,030 career rescuing. Matsoukased Saves her career with 3,066 career.

Matsoukas also recorded both the single-season and the career-shutout records and this season took on three shutouts against ride (10/4), Harvard (10/26) and Brown (2/28) to bring her career total and match both program records.

Ashley Kilstein '08 Award Sophie Matsoukas

Matsoukas was also honored with the Ashley Kilstein '08 Award, who recognizes a player who has demonstrated an exceptional dedication to community service. Mentioned in honor of Ashley Kilstein '08, who led the voluntary efforts of the team during her time at Union, the prize is awarded to a player who spent a lot of time on volunteering and has collected money throughout the season for various charities and non-profit organizations.

Since her second year, Matsoukas has registered with the Northeast New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She played a key role in coordinating with the chapter and the athletics department to organize the annual Women's Hockey Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Game, which set up donation channels and to promote the event.

Matsoukas was twice invited to the annual recognition event of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of excellent members of the community, and during her junior year she received the Community Partner Award from the Foundation for the NY-NORTEHEESTERN region.

In addition to her work with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Matsoukas has also helped in the past three seasons in organizing the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Games. In her final year, Matsoukas took full responsibility for coordinating with the American Cancer Society, setting up a special donation link and leading promotional efforts.

Student athlete Achievement Award Maren Friday

Senior Blueliner Maren Friday Was the recipient of the student athlete Achievement Award, a prize that was awarded to the student athlete who reaches the highest GPA in the classroom during the current academic year.

On Friday, a perfect 4.0 GPA has maintained during her four years and is on the way to becoming one of the few mechanical students of Union to graduate with a 4.0, together with full CV of Academic Performance.

This season was honored on Friday with the prestigious ECAC Mandi Schwartz Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. The prize is awarded annually in memory of Mandi Schwartz, a Yale hockey player for ladies who died in 2011 after a courageous two-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia. The Award Recognizesa student athlete who is an example of the excellence and leadership of Schwartz on the ice, in the classroom and in the community. Nominees are selected by the administration of their school and coaching staff and must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 during the autumn semester while participating in a minimum of 50 percent of their team matches.

In addition to its ECAC recognition, Friday received two academic awards on the annual prize day of Union: the General Electric Energy Steinmetz Award, awarded to a senior in Mechanical Engineering for the best senior project, and De Warner King (1906) prize, awarded to Aengineering Senior who has contributed to the traditions and ideals.

On Friday, as Vice President of Pi Tau Sigma, the International Mechanical Engineering Honor Society and Tutors Fellow Engineering Students.

On the ice on Friday is an essential part of the team and served as the leader for the 202425 season. She became Union's leading goal scorer of all time among defenders and scored her 13th career goal on 27 September against Robert Morris. On Friday, the leader of the program of all time among Blueliners, with two assists in the very first Playoff victory of Union on 22 February at Brown University. On Friday, her career concluded with 18 goals and 51 points.

Most improved player prize Brigitte McGuire

First -year Brigitte McGuire Was awarded the most improved player prize, a prize that was awarded to the player who shown the most improvement during the season. It reflects their dedication and effort to develop their skills and make meaningful contributions to the success of the team.

The transfer of the University of Connecticut made its season and collegial debut on January 18 against Harvard -the same game in which the team broke their winning record of one season. McGuire then appeared in 13 consecutive games to close the season. She recorded her first collegial point with an assist in the second match of the best-of-three playoff series against Cornell on March 1.

McGuire came in the season that recovered from an injury and worked steadily in a consistent and impactful role in the line -up. McGuire made the best of every occasion, building on Fundamentals and trust through consistent efforts. She was unanimously voted by her teammates the most improved player, which is proof of her resilience and work ethic. The story of McGuire is one of determination and earns meaningful minutes in the second half of the season by getting the trust of her coaches and teammates through perseverance and faith in themselves.

Garnet Award Megan Ognibene

Second -year Megan Ognibene was called the recipient of the Garnet Award, a prize that is awarded to the student athlete who promotes the transformation and brings out the best in the people around her. The player goes up and outside to validate and authorize her teammates, so that the success of the team is always brought over personal performance. “We”> “Me.”

This season Ognibene was called an assistant captain as a second -year student and skated in 44 games in her career. Ognibene registered her first collegial point with an assist at St. Michael's College on January 1, 2024.

Ognibene is described every day as bringing infectious energy, lifting the people around her and brings her teammates closer together. Despite an underclassman, she has the respect of the entire team through her leadership, positivity and vocal presence. Ognibene embraced her role as an assistant captain at Grace and dedication, always supported her teammates and maintained a team-first attitude. Her thoughtful approach, drive to improve and genuine care for her teammates and the program do not go unnoticed.

Hana Yamashita '97 Award Stephanie Bourque

Junior Stephanie Bourque was honored with the Hana Yamashita '97 Award. The prize was mentioned in honor of Hana Yamashita '97, which started in 1994 with the Ice Hockey Club of the Women's Ice Hockey Club and helped to elevate it to the Varsity Status in 1999. The prize is awarded to the player who demonstrates the highest competitiveness, consistently makes 100% efforts in both practices and games, and offers the highest level of work ethics every day.

Bourque skated in all 37 games in her junior campaign as an assistant captain and broke the target record of the single season among Blueliners who recorded her eight -star for the season. Bourque also broke the record of a single season points with an assist in the very first Playoff victory in history on 22 February at Brown University. Bourque, currently with 14 career goals and 47 career points, is on schedule to set the all -time goals and points record next season, Records Fellow Blueliner Maren Friday broke this season.

Bourque also received back-to-back ECAC Defensive Player of the Week Honors for achieving the winning goal of the match in the Overtime victory against Harvard on January 18 to break the Winstrecord of the Single Season Conference, and to score an assist in the Second Mayor's Cup-overwinding.

Bourque is described as an example of the qualities of a dedicated and driven student athlete. She consistently goes above and outside and takes the initiative with extra skates and lifts. Despite her high level of performance, Bourque carries himself with grace and humility and never places himself above her teammates. She brings others actively at her to skills sessions, which demonstrates a genuine dedication, not only for her own development, but also to elevate the people around her.

Rookie of the year Karianne Engelbert

First -year Karianne Engelbert Got the Rookie of the Year Award, an honor that recognized the first -year player who made the most impactful contribution on and outside the ice.

Engelbert made an immediate impression and earned two ECAC -Hockey -smokie of the week awards after he had only become the fifth Rookie in program history to record a hat trick and to do this against Harvard on 25 October. She also scored both goals in Union's historical very first Playoff victory at Brown University on February 22 to earn her second rookie of the week.

At the national level, Engelbert led all the first years in goal score at the end of the first half of the season with 10 goals, and finished the year in third place of all NCAA smokies with 15 goals.

At Union, Engelbert's 15 goals have the most bound by a Rookie in the era of Division I. Her two-goal performance in the play-off victory at Brown also broke the Rookie point record of the program, while finished the season with 24 points.

Her year, Engelbert was only the second player in the program history, named after an ECAC team and earned a place in the ECAC All-smokie team on 24 February.

Beyond “U” Award Brian Cohen Professor of Biology at Union College

This year the Women's Hockey team introduced a new team of honor, the Beyond “U” Award, awarded to a person who has had a meaningful impact on the program through selfless dedication.

This year the prize was awarded to Professor Brian Cohen, who has given biology to the Union College for more than 20 years and is an avid hockey fan of Unionwomen.

Brian plays a crucial role in supporting the Hockey Team of the Union Women and their dedication to academic success. He consistently offers guidelines on course selection and lawyers on behalf of the team in academic discussions with professors. Moreover, Brian meets potential student athletes to emphasize the academic strengths and opportunities Hereat Union College.

2025-26 Women's hockey season Tickets

Union Women's Hockey is pleased to be back in action next season in the New Mohawk Harbor Event Center. Reserve your season tickets here!