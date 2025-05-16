Porter's trust prior to the T20 Cup test





With Saturday Vitality T20 Women's County Cup trip to Brecon Almost here, Gemma Porter and the team will make the trip in a confident moodWhile acknowledging that Lancashire Thunder – completely professional opposition for Glamororgan – will probably offer the most difficult test of the season so far. After the final round victory over Sussex Sharks, Gemma said: “I thought it was a whole, very strong version. I thought we were setting up the batting beautifully. Our openers went out, got hard in the powerplay and created a basis for us. 'Then I, Gamo [Bethan Gammon]Everyone in the middle just ran very, very hard, hit the limits when needed and just put it perfectly. “As a bowling unit, I thought we were keeping it really tight, took our opportunities very well and they just limited them from the start. I can't ask much more, really. And the prospect like this weekend, with free access for everyone at Christ College in Brecon and Lancashire Thunder who stands in the way in the quarterfinals, the mood is strong. “I think we have been strong every round, Gemma told us.” We have scored runs, everyone has contributed, there are no weak links. And I think if we do our base really well, it will be a difficult game for them. “We know they are strong – they are a professional side, we know that – but we have treated a lot of land here as a team. If we continue, it will be a really good game.” Head coach Rachel Priest has also been happy to be a constant momentum in all the units of her team, with the reward of Saturday's journey almost here. “We take every match in the County Cup when it comes to us – and now we also have a match against Lancashire,” she said. “I am happy that the girls play so well. The bowling and the field in particular have been clinical. After the last game, we talked about the fact that we enjoy drifting every game. It simply means that many of our players are really in good shape at the moment. It is exciting to see as a coach. “Everything can happen in T20s. We just go into it with the same mindset of very good execution of our skills and works to minimize how impactful the other teams can be on us. We know that it will be a challenge on Saturday, but were really enthusiastic about it. “For the trip to Brecon, it is the first time that the majority of the team has been playing there. It is actually the school that Eva [Jackson] goes to. So it's a bit exciting for us to go there – and to play in other places in Wales. “

