Jannik Sinner gives his most hair -raising message from his comeback so far
What are we just witnessing Jannik Sinner?
It is perhaps just the most complete, brutal, frightening and clinical achievements that have ever been seen with the Rome masters and possibly even in all tennis.
Experienced Sky Sports Tennis Commentator described the opening of Sinner some games in his 6-0, 6-1 demolition by Casper Ruud as the best start of a match I have ever seen by a player ”and it was difficult not to agree with that assessment.
This was unspeakable, flawless tennis of a player who seems to have used his time away from the sport to go to the next level and there is no doubt that this display will be remembered as one of the most complete seen in the modern era of the sport.
Sinner's Demolition of World No 7 Ruud was so complete that when the battered loser finally won a match in the second set, he lifted his arms as if he were an amateur who tried to win a point or two against a professional.
Yet this is a player who won his first ATP 1000 title in Madrid earlier this month and has been a finalist twice at the French Open.
This is an opponent who will be one of the great rivals of Sinner when we get Roland Garros and the second major of this tennis year later this month and on the proof of this performance there will only be one winner in Paris.
From the moment that these two started exchanging success in an Italian open quarterfinals who sent shock waves through the dressing room of the men, it was clear that Sinner was at a different level.
The weight of his shot, the depth he could keep with every blow, the flop of his serve and the complete nature of this display confirmed that Sinner is now the favorite to win his first French open title, because if he plays like that at Roland Garros, nobody will come close to him.
This looks like a player who is being propelled by something special and it may be that the extra ingredient drives him to what is undoubtedly the best performance in a single match of this tennis season so far is frustration.
The three months that the sinner spent on the sidelines could have taken the lead of his sharpness, but it seems that the break has added fuel to his fire while focusing on a perfect tennis year.
Sinner has now extended his winning record against Ruud to 4-0 and he explained that his experience to beat the Norwegian in the past gave him inspiration to reach new heights in this meeting.
Each of us has one or two opponents where we struggle a little more. I tried to replicate what I did today in the past on a different surface, “said Sinner.
“I hit the ball very well. These circumstances, which played against Casper at night, are a little better in my point of view because he cannot let the ball bounce so much.
“Everything went my advantage today. Some net cords. Some lines. The game can change very quickly if I did not serve well at 2-1, even again was. I could have been a game change. I am happy with how I treated the situation.”
This was just as complete as an achievement as Sinner once delivered a clay dish against one of the most grimsters who are currently competing on this surface.
It forbid any doubts about the form of Sinner after his resignation and if he continues to play at this level, the prospect of the Italian hero that all four Grand Slam titles wins in 2025 will lengthen great.
Read the following: Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek with a ranking that collapses French open picks
