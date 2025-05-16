Rick Westhead: Steenbergen describes calls from Foote, Dube during Hockey Canada Investigation

Content advice: This article contains graphic language and details of alleged sexual attack

London, Ont. Tyler Steenbergen, a former member of the World Team of Canadas 2018, testified on Thursday that teammates Callan Foote and Dillon Dube both called him after Hockey Canada carried out an investigation into an alleged sexual attack and asked him not to reveal what he had done the night of the alleged incident.

Steenbergen testified that Dube and Foote names about a week after the alleged incident on 19 June 2018 in a hotel room in London in a London hotel room.

After talking to them, Steenbergen testified that he decided that he would only share with Hockey Canada researchers what he would have seen if he was specifically asked.

Steenbergen, who is not accused of misconduct, testified that while he was in the hotel room of Michael Mcleods, Dube Slap EM, the complainant in the sexual attack test of DUBE, FOOTE and three of their team Canada teammates. Steenbergen also saw Foote the splits over the top of em do, although his view was obscured, he testified.

None of them called them in the interview, so I just thought I could explain it myself. Steenbergen testified and added that he was not asked about Dube and Foote.

Steenbergen also testified on Thursday morning about a group chat of 26 June 2018 with 11 members of the team in which the players learned that Hockey Canada investigated the alleged sexual attack a week earlier and discussed what they would tell researchers.

Assistant Crown Attorney Heather Donkers reads most 134 messages that the players in the group chat have sent to each other. There were another 11 messages that were edited or empty in content.

Members of the group cat were Steenbergen, Foote, Dube, McLeod, Carter Hart, Jake Bean, Maxime Comtois, Drake Batherson, Brett Howden, Sam Steel and Alex Forenton.

At a certain moment in the exchange, McLeod wrote, we all have to say the same thing as we are interviewed, cannot have different stories or come up with anything.

Steenbergen appeared remotely via CCTV. The 27-year-old, who was drawn up by the Arizona Coyotes in 2017 and no longer plays professional hockey, is the third non-loaded player who testified in the test.

MCLEOD, Hart, Forenton, Dube and Foote are accused of sexual abuse of a woman who is indicated in judicial documents in a hotel room in London in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018. McLeod is confronted with a second accusation of a party to be a party in the action.

The defendants have not all guilty. If they are convicted, they have a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The court heard evidence that, after dancing with McLeod and his teammates in a bar in the center of London, EM returned to McLeod's hotel room and the two consensual sex. EM, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, has testified that she had around 12 alcoholic beverages in the course of the evening, although lawyers have suggested that she actually drank much less alcohol than that.

EM claimed that after they and McLeod had finished sex, a number of other men started to appear in the hotel room. EM was then sexually abused for a few hours and took a porn playera to safely leave the room, she testified. At one point she testified that the players suggested that she put golf balls and a golf club in her vagina.

At one point in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018, McLeod sent an SMS message to his teammates Writing, who wants to be quickly in a 3 -way. 209-Mikey.

Although EM testified that she did not know that McLeod sent that message, a lawyer suggested that McLeod sent the message after EM asked him to invite his teammates for a wild night with her.

Steenbergen testified that there were 10 men in the hotel room of McLeods when he saw EM that they gave oral sex to Hart en Mcleod. Steenbergen testified that after the sexual act with Hart Dubbillen he saw on the buttocks while she was on a sheet on the floor between two beds.

I tried to have a conversation with Bean, and then we looked up and saw a blow, Steenbergen testified. It was not difficult, but it didn't seem soft either.

Steenbergen testified that he did not hear the blow because he spoke with Bean.

Was there a response from someone else in the room as a result of what you have observed? Early Donkers.

Not that I noticed, Steenbergen replied. I just tried to stay in my conversation and not pay too much attention to it because at the time I had a girlfriend who has been my wife for almost three years now.

About 10 or 15 minutes after he arrived in the hotel room, Foote witnessed, witnessed Steenbergen.

Steenbergen told the court that he saw Foote partially the splits about EM, but he had no complete view because of the number of men closer to her.

I just remember that he saw him and then he went downstairs and I could see nothing, Steenbergen testified. He's long. I could see his head and then I could see it. And then he came up again.

Steenbergen testified that Foote entered the room with clothing and that he could not see if Foote was dressed or undressed when he did the splits. Foote left the room almost immediately afterwards, Steenbergen said.

After spending 10 or 15 minutes in the room, Steenbergen said he and Bean then left. He testified that he did not leave before because he did not want to talk about EM, who was naked, and between him and the door.

On Wednesday, Steenbergen testified that he saw that she gave oral sex to the heart and mcleod and heard her say to the players: can one of you come by and me?

Steenbergen testified that members of the World Team of Canadas 2018 heard that Hockey Canada investigated the alleged incident on or around 26 June 2018.

The group chat started with a message that Dube sent at 7:44 PM

Hey guys add the rest that is not here, so I can say something, he wrote.

There are no criminal charges, his code of conduct of Hockey Canada and they investigate what happened that might not happen anymore, Duube wrote at 7:57 pm

Can we get in trouble or not? Bean wrote at 8 p.m.

I don't think so, Dube replied.

We all have to say the same thing as we are interviewed, cannot have different stories or come up with, McLeod wrote at 8:09 pm

KK lets a group go to all the ta, Dub wrote at 8:10 PM

Duube asked if players participated in a Message app called HouseParty.

Or should we make a large snap group that we can all be there, wrote McLeod at 8:11 pm

No, guys. As if we don't have to come up with anything. Nobody did anything wrong. We went to that room to eat. The girl came, she wanted sex with all of us. Nobody did it. She gave a few boys heads, and then we came out of the room when it got crazy, Bean wrote at 8:11 pm

And M Key literally has a video that gives her permission, Bean wrote a minute later.

Okay ya fk we are fine that the boys have received those things, so tell them and it is fine, Dube responded.

The only thing we have to say is that someone brought the girl back to the room. We were all there in ordering food and then this girl started to beg from everyone to have sex with her. Nobody would do it. But when time passed, she gave 3 boys head. Once it started to get out of hand, we all left and got Howden at 8:14 pm.

Yes or not? He wrote a little later.

Ya that's all that happened, so we're good. Everyone treated her fine because she gave those boys permission, so it's all good, Dube wrote at 8:15 pm.

Fk. Mikey has the video of her permission. As if we just show bully [Hockey Canada official Shawn Bullock] That and was fine, Howden wrote a few moments later.

Nobody forced her to do anything. If we have to accuse it on her FK, he wrote at 8:16 pm

I did have sex with her before everyone came in, know that partially good, McLeod wrote at 8:16 pm.

She is the one who got naked and everyone started beg, Howden wrote a few moments later.

Yes, what should I say if they asked if I made the videos, McCleod also wrote at 8:16 pm.

You made the videos because you wanted to make sure that nothing bad would happen. And cover yourself, wrote Bean at 8:18 pm

Yes okay, we have to keep each other informed here if someone hears something that everyone should know, McLeod wrote at 8:19 PM.

They cannot go through your phone unless the police are involved, that is not the case, Comtois wrote at 8:20 pm

Let's not make her crazy, because if she gets wind of this and then she can get angry and we don't need that, so just be good about it, but the truth with it, Dube wrote a little later.

The truth is that we have not done anything stupid, we had her permission, we didn't forget her to do anything, comtois wrote at 8:22 PM

In later reports, McLeod wrote that players who were in the room should not lie and say they had not been there. He wrote that he had not matched EM for a week.

Is it not only for Hockey Canada and how they can prevent something like that happening again? No police are involved because Hockey Canada has hired a researcher in private, right? Foote wrote at 9:21 PM

I believe that, Dub wrote.

Okay, then it is private and not a police involved, so we are all fine, Foote wrote a few moments later.

At 10:36 am Howden asked the others in the group cat if they had received an e -mail. Steenbergen testified how it refers to correspondence from Hockey Canada, in which players were told that they were expected to participate in interviews.

You just answer and say when you have to call or what? Howden wrote at 10:40 PM

I just never answer hahah, Dube wrote a minute later.

hahaha cmon actually, howden wrote at 10:46 PM

What you are going to say, Howden wrote a little later.

Idk, Dube responded at 11:01 pm

To be honest, boys nobody did anything wrong, I got permission for everything she did. She was the one who begged to put boys on her, wrote Hart at 11:51 PM

A few minutes later, heart asked if Hockey Canada was investigating whether the police were investigating, or both. McLeod replied that it was only an investigation into Hockey Canada. Hart then wrote that Bullock wanted to talk to him on the phone and asked the other players what he should say.

Just talk to him, he calls everyone, Bean wrote at 12:27 pm

What did you say to him, Hart wrote a minute later.

What should I tell him? Hart wrote at 12:28 pm

He will not ask you anything about what is happening, Comtois wrote at 12:29 pm

Howden then wrote to the group members of the group that Hockey Canada wanted the players to come to Toronto to be interviewed personally.

Yes man that is ridiculous. As if this is nothing and we can't make it that much, wrote Bean at 1:08 am

I'm not going to Toronto for Die ST, Comtois wrote at 1:09 am

This is a joke, Howden wrote a little later.

This goes far too far than it should be, Comtois wrote at 1:30 am

They want me to fly to Toronto, not a chance, Comtois wrote a minute later.

Should we get Laywers for us, Hart wrote at 1:32 am

WO must pay for that, we would not, Howden wrote a moment later.

Buy one lawyer for everyone, Comtois wrote at 1:33 am

After a number of other messages, Bean wrote one of the last texts of the Chats group.

Everyone no longer stops here. And talk to your agents about this, Boon wrote at 1:36 am

The case was postponed mid -afternoon when lawyers led arguments in the absence of Jurys.