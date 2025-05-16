Essex Cricket Capacity Match Roundup





Posted on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Essex Hawks v Hampshire

Harlow Towncc Essex Hawks: Ronnie Jackson, Matthew Edwards, Joe Moss (C), Ben Aust, Alfie Jeeves, Benny Fryatt, Issac Elles, Matthew Thomas, Laila Robinson, Andrew Mowatt, Martin Henderson, James Ward (WK). Hampshire: James Boorah, Thomas Millward, Kevin Cooper, Ben Williams (C), Samuel Godfrey, William Hasen (W), Freddie Leamon, Alex Macadam, Sam Marks, Henri Abel, James Humphries Match -Details: Hampshire: 246-8 (40 overs)

Essex Hawks: 110 (29.2 overs)

Hampshire won the pitch and chose to batten.

Hampshire won with 136 points. Match report: Essex Hawks were in the wrong end of the result when visitors Hampshire recorded a 136-run D40 Quest South Victory in a competition that was performed in the cricket club of Harlow Town. On a warm afternoon, Hampshire placed 246 for eight, where skipper Ben Williams led the way and scored a Quickfire 70 of 45 deliveries before he was fired by a honey from a ball from Matthew Thomas. Samuel Godfrey bore 52 at and Freddie Leamon 33. Essex used seven bowlers. Ronnie Jackson did his utmost and returned with 8-0-56-3, while skipper Joe Moss, 8-0-46-2, and Alfie Jeeves, 8-0-50-2, chased to the task. A flurry of Wickets ensured that it would always be quite a challenge for Essex to achieve their goal. Matthew Edwards on top and reached 29 before he was caught LBW by Alex Macadam. Macadam did indeed do most of the damage with the ball for the visitors, with 4-0-17-3, while Williams had 5.2-2-20-2, on what turned out to be a tough day in the office team. Essex Kestrels V Kent

S9 Regional South East

Harlow Towncc Essex Kestrels: Bradley Donovan, Alex Roper, Alex Myles, Al Maxin, James Cole, Bradley Barker, Harry Willis, Charlie Stack, Ollie Kennedy, Jack Flower, Steve Denham. Match -Details: Essex Kestrels: 244-5 (30 overs)

Kent: 136-7 (30 overs)

Essex Kestrels won the pitch and chose to bat.

Essex Kestrels won with 108 runs. Match report: All-conquering Essex Kestrels turned out to be too strong for visitors and won their S9 Regional South East competition in Harlow Town Cricket Club with 108 runs. Unbeaten duo, Jack Flowers (50*) and Charlie Stack (53*) were again under the runs for the home team, while James Cole (38) and Al Maxin (37) were also in decent Nick with the bat, which helped the home team to a large 244 for five. And despite a considerable attempt by the visitors, Essex won with something. Harry Willis returned bowling figures from 5-0-13-2 and Alex Myles 6-226-2. Ollie Kennedy, Bradley Donovan and Barker also came in when the Essex attack ran the screw. SUSSEX V ESSEX & HOTS STAGS

S9 Regional South East

Harlow Towncc Match -Details: Essex & Herts Stags: 117

Sussex: 119-6

Sussex won the pitch and chose Bowl.

Sussex won with four wickets. Match report: Essex & Herts Stags suffered a defeat of four wicket during their trip to Sussex. The visitors scored 117. Monty McShane was at the forefront of 25, while Reece Nicholls contributed 15. However, the home team achieved their target for the loss of six wickets. McShane and Nicholls performed equally well with the ball, each claimed two wickets.

