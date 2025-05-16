Sports
Jury in Hockey Canada Sex-Assault Trial sent for the day in the last break
Testimony during the sexual attack test for five former members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018 was abruptly interrupted on Thursday, when the jury was sent home during hours of legal arguments.
The reasons for the disruption and the subject of the legal arguments cannot be published because of a mandatory ban on publication that deals with something that happens when the jury is not in court. The jury, which has been witness for more than two weeks, including the complainant in the case, is expected to return on Friday morning.
It was the last interruption in a case that had already risen when a mistrial was declared last month, just as De Kroon called his first witness.
The reasons for the Mistrial, which happened after the judge announced that something had happened during a lunch break on the first day of the trial, fall under the same publication ban. The case was resumed on April 28 after a new jury was selected.
Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are each accused of sexual abuse of a woman, only known as em, in a London, Ont., hotel room in June 2018. Mr. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment to be a party to sexual violence.
Everyone has not guilty.
The process came three years after the accusations of sexual attacks were first made public and more than a year after the players were charged. The case has spoken a cloud about amateur sport in Canada and forced leadership changes and reforms at Hockey Canada.
Before the jury was sent home on Thursday, they heard evidence about SMS reports that had exchanged between 11 members of the hockey team a week after the alleged attack. The court heard that players had learned that Hockey Canada investigated the accusations of sexual attacks under the code of conduct for organizations and that the police could launch their own probe.
Mr. McLeod and other members of the team told each other in the reports, which were released as exhibitions on Thursday, that the complainant had agreed to sexual activity.
We all have to say the same thing as we are interviewed, Mr. wrote. McLeod, and added that the players who were in the room cannot have different stories or come up with something.
Later he wrote, when you were in the room, he does not lie and says that you are a resilient.
Mr Dub said that the focus was an internal investigation into Hockey Canada at the time.
There are no criminal charges, his code of conduct of Hockey Canada and they investigate what happened [night] So it won't happen anymore, he wrote.
Several players at the chain noted that Mr. McLeod told them that he had made mobile videos of EM that evening, and that he had said she had been filmed and said she had agreed to sexual activity.
Oh yes we are fine, Mr. wrote. Dub as an answer. The boys who did things received permission, so they just tell them and it's fine. He added: she gave those boys permission, so it's all good and if you have permission, we've done nothing wrong.
Later in the exchange, Mr. McLeod asked the group, what should I say if they asked if I made the videos.
The court heard that Tyler Steenbergen was one of the players who provided the police for the group chat changes. Mr. Steenbergen was mentioned as a witness and continued his testimony on Thursday. He is not accused of misconduct.
Mr Steenbergen testified on Thursday that he was in the hotel room for about 10 minutes. During that time, he said, he saw em undressed in the room and perform oral sex on Mr. Hart and later, on Mr. McLeod.
He also said he Mr. Dub saw on the buttocks. It was not difficult, but it didn't seem soft either, he told the jury.
Mr. Steenbergen said he Mr. Foote saw the split over em when she was on the floor. But he told the jury that he could not say or Mr. Foote was completely dressed. There were people for me, he said.
Mr Steenbergen told the jury that he and another player left the room when EM went to the bathroom. We had a clear path to leave the room, so we left, Mr Steenbergen said. I just didn't want to step over a naked girl.
Various former World Junior Hockey players who are not accused of misconduct also exchanged messages on 26 June in the Group chat about what they said they witnessed that night.
As if we don't have to come up with anything. Nobody did anything wrong. We went to that room to eat. The girl came, she wanted to have sex with all of us, said former world -Junior player Jake Bean, according to the evidence in court.
The only thing we have to say is that someone brought the girl back to the room, Brett Howden said in the exchange of text. We were all there in ordering food and then this girl started to beg from everyone to have sex with her.
We have not raped anyone, Maxime Comtois wrote.
|
