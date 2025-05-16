Nintendo opens in San Francisco and Union Square starts to see life again

San Francisco (KGO) – Union Square was known as a cultural hub mixed with cheerful entertainment. And although some people say in recent years that the square may have lost its atmosphere, others insist that it never lost its soul.

“I think it's great, it's fantastic,” said Angel Boyce who was visiting Long Island.

So how is that ordinary noun “pleasure” named after Union Square?

It's simple: the city has hired a company with the name Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, or BRV.

“We know what works well in public spaces,” said Nina Coveney, senior program manager of BRV in San Francisco.

The claim from BRV to Roem transformed Bryant Park into New York City and eventually created an economic value that is worth billions for property owners around the park.

San Francisco hopes that the same will happen here.

Video: Nintendo San Francisco opens its doors and brings the gaming world to Union Square

After months of expectation, Nintendo San Francisco opened its doors at the new location of Union Square on Thursday.

“We hope that we can prove that that is true. We are already seeing an increase in the presence in the park, more people stay longer,” said Laurel Arvanitidis of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

The city has awarded Biederman a $ 1 million subsidy to help revitalize the square.

Since February, people have come here to play, learn and stay for a while.

A few from Germany visited the square several times during their visit to San Francisco.

“It is very nice to play here in this place. So many things such as table football, table tennis, the orchestra,” said Heinz Dieter Hillemacher.

“People get the message – this is a place. This is where it happens. I have to sit around and I can hang out,” Coveney said.

“I love the activities, I love the games, I love the area and atmosphere. It just feels so comfortable and inviting and this just increases the experience,” said Boyce who was winning at a game of table football.

More: Addition of these new stores that bring the required life to SF's Union Square

Some may find comfort to do something that they never felt at ease before. Tai Chi is now offered on Wednesday morning at Union Square.

Adding this expected revitalization of the area is the long -awaited arrival of the Nintendo store – only the second of its stores in the country.

Last June I spoke with the person who helped the deal, Kazuko Morgan, Executive Vice chairman of Cushman Wakefield, who was cautiously optimistic about the future of retail spaces in the area.

Lyanne Mendez: “That must be a heavy burden for you.”

Kazuko Morgan: “It is not a real burden, but it is a responsibility to ensure that we continue to have the great quality and variety of retailers.”

Nowadays the vacancy of the retail trade remains high, just over 22%. But Morgan now says that there is more confidence in the Union Square area, which suggests a possible revival of the area.

“The managers are like, this just feels better, and I hate to say – it's a cliché – you can feel it in the air, but that is really possible. That is really possible. It's like it's tide,” said Morgan.

In the words of San Francisco icon, Herb Caen, “a city is not measured by its length and width, but by the width of its vision and the height of its dreams.”