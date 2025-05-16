Sports
UNC Asheville announces Jeff Maren as head coach of Ladies Tennis
Asheville, NC Jeff Maren has been named the new head of Women's Tennis Coach for UNC Asheville, announced on Friday 16 May, by director of Athletiek Janet R. Cone. Maren becomes the ninth head coach in program history.
“We are pleased to welcome Jeff Maren in our Bulldog family,” Cone said. “Lise Gregory Leave large shoes to fill, and the wealth of knowledge and experience of Maren showed that he was the perfect fit to take over the reins of the tennis program of our women. “
For the past 10 months, Maren has spent the head coach for the new College of Florida, a new Naia program, whose inaugural season is 2025. He has worked for the past 10 months to fulfill 20 selection positions between the men's and women's teams.
Before she helped to start the tennis program at the New College of Florida, Maren served for 12 years as head of ladies tennis coach at Liberty University. During his term of office at Liberty, Maren compiled a record of 184-98, including a record of 42-10 in the Big South Conference, a record of 26-6 in the Asun and a 5-0 record in Conference USA.
While at the helm of the program he reached 11 times the semi -final or finals of the conference tournament, including two Big South Championship performances (2016, 2018), one Asun Championship -performance (2022) and one conference USA Championship -Uitige (2024).
Maren coached four nationally arranged singles players and three nationally arranged Double Partnerships during his time at Liberty.
Before she came to the Flames, Maren was the Associate Head Coach of the Women's Tennis Program in North Texas for six years, where he helped to bounce the program back from a 2-19 record in 2007 to a few Sun Belt Conference Championships in 2010 and 2012.
“I am so excited to become a member of the UNC Asheville family,” said Maren. “Janet Cone and her employees have welcomed me with open arms and have already made me feel at home! I have so much respect for what Lise Gregory has done with the tennis team. She has established a great tradition of excellence and I am looking forward to continuing that tradition and helping with the growth of the team. The future looks bright for UNC Asheville Tennis! Go bulldogs! “
What they say about Jeff Maren:
“This is a great day for UNC Asheville Tennis! Jeff Maren is a great coach and mentor, but more importantly, he is a big person and a great role model. He has all the tools and skills to develop a championship team while I can do this and retain the best interests of the student athletes!
Sujay Lama
Head coach, Arkansas State University Women's Tennis
“I had the opportunity to coach with Jeff in the Atlantic region. Jeff always leads and coaches with professionalism and care for his student athletes, and I know he is going to do great things at UNC Asheville!”
Sara O'Leary
Head coach, University of Virginia Women's Tennis
“UNC Asheville has hired an expert, experienced tennis coach! What is even more important, they have hired a coach who strives to do things in the 'right way', appreciate education so much or more than the victory. Jeff Maren is the perfect person to build on Lise GregoryIs the legacy and leads this program ahead. “
You thompson
Associate head coach, University of North Carolina Women's Tennis
“Jeff Maren is a great recruitment for UNC Asheville! He brings energy and integrity to his team and will give the student athletes a great experience! His experience and knowledge will be a great asset to the program!”
Chris Young
Head coach, Oklahoma State University Ladies Tennis
“Jeff is a great coach who is proud to develop players into their potential and promotes general character growth with his team. With his passion and knowledge for College, I know that he will continue the tradition of hard work and success at UNC Asheville.”
Our Bailate-Duvall
Head coach, Middle Tennessee University Women's Tennis
“Jeff is an incredible coach with dozens of years of experience in college tennis. His dedication, leadership and ruthless working ethics make him perfect for this opportunity. Jeff will be a huge asset for the student athletes, administration and UNC Asheville community. I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact he will have.”
Elizabeth Anderson
Head coach, Elon University Women's Tennis
“UNC Asheville has made an excellent rent in coach Maren. You not only get a coach who can build a tennis program at national level, but also one with a track record of the formation and construction of the character of his student athletes.”
Rob Hubbard
Head coach, Sam Houston State University Women's Tennis
“Jeff is a man of integrity and he coaches with a big heart for his student athletes! He will make his team better and prepare them for life! Jeff fits perfectly with UNC Asheville!”
Derek Schwandt
Head coach, liberty university men's tennis
