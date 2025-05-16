Full schedule and know where to view live streaming in India





The tournament, which will be closed on 25 May, starts from the round of 128 in Singles and the round of 64 in each of the double races. The tournament will be completed on 28 May. World Championships this year in Doha, the 58th edition of the biennial tournament, some of the worlds will have the best table tennis Players in action. Players from the Peoples Republic of China have dominated the competition in the recent past and all five titles won during the last edition in Durban, South Africa. Indian players Only success with the World Table Tennis Championships came in the inaugural edition in 1926. Representative India, then under British rule, Athar-Ali Fyzee, Hassan Ali Fyzee, AM Permahomed, BC Singh and SRG Suppiah won the bronze medal in the Mens Team event, while Suppiah grabbed another bronze in Heren Singles. The team championships were held separately from 2000. Where to watch World Table Tennis Championships 2025 Live in India Live streaming of the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2025 will be available on the WTT website in India. The event is not broadcast on TV channels in India. World table tennis championships 2025 schedule According to the Indian standard time (IST) May 17, Saturday Men's singles round of 128, women's singles round of 128, men's dubbles round of 64, women's doubles round of 64, mixed Doubles round of 64 – sessions from 12.30 pm and 19:00 May 18, Sunday Continuation of the round of 64 in Mixed Doubles, singles for women, men's singles, women's doubles, men's doublesessions from 12.30 pm and 7 pm May 19, Monday Mixed Doubles Round of 32, Men's singles round of 64, Ladies singles round of 64, Men's double round of 32, Ladies double round of 32 sessions from 13:30 and 18:30 May 20, Tuesday Mixed Doubles Round of 16, Women's singles round of 64, Men's singles round from 64 – 1:30 pm Men's singles round of 32, ladies singles round of 32, men's double round of 16, women's doubles round of 16 6.30 pm May 21, Wednesday Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal, Women's Doubels Tour of 16, Men Doubled round of 16, Ladies singles round of 32, Men's Singles round of 32 sessions from 13:30 and 20:00 hrs May 22, Thursday Mixed Doubles quarterfinals, men's singles round of 16, ladies singles round of 16, men's double quarterfinals, women's doubles quarter -final sessions from 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm May 23, Friday Mixed double semi -final, women's doubles quarterfinals, men's double quarterfinals, ladies singles quarterfinals, men's spice quarterfinals 1:30 pm Ladies Singles Quarterfinals, Men's Singles Quarterfinals 19:00 hrs May 24, Saturday Women's doubles semi -finals, men's singles semifinals, ladies singles semi -finals, men doubled semi -final, mixed doubles last sessions from 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm May 25, Sunday Men's Dubbel Final, Ladies Singles Final 2:30 pm Mens singles final, women's doubles final 18:00

