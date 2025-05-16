Fargo Antoine Booth just waits for a chance to play football. North Dakota State was willing to give him that chance.

Getting a good taste of what I could do last year, I feel that when I get onto the field, I can undoubtedly be a big game changer for NDSU. Said booth.

NDSU will be a third collegial stop cabins. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Cornerback started his career in the state of Michigan in 2021. He Redshirt that season for the Spartans before switching to James Madison in 2022. Booth played in just seven games for the Dukes at the time and registered three tackles in 2022.

He went into the portal this spring to give a chance to show his assets.

I already know that I am not the greatest man, said Booth. I feel that my mentality brought me to where I am today. Knowing that I am not a big six feet plus 200 pounds man, but my mentality on the field speaks for itself and the film I have. I just feel that I bring a certain level of trust and bravado to the defensive back room.

Booth will become a member of a group that has some experience, but not a lot of depth. NDSU saw two-year-old starter Marcus Sheppard graduated and left Jailen Duffie, Anthony Chideme-Alalfaro and Jaquise Alexander as the only players who started for the bizon. While Booth himself has not played much, he is about to enter his fifth year of College Football. Hell Bring for two years of suitability with him to Fargo.

The connection that Booth to Fargo received? That would be cornerbacks coach Will Johnson, a colleague Baltimore -resident such as Booth. When Johnson reached contact with him, he was noticed.

He is definitely one of the boys who, if you are a young guy, who wants to be an NFL player or something in life, coach Johnson is such a well-rounded man, said Booth. His office for football and everything is not of this world, he is just a man who will just be authentic with you.

Booth played at the prestigious Dematha Catholic High School in Baltimore, where he was judged as a three-star cornerback. He had offers from Maryland, Umass, Temple and Virginia. Michigan State offered him in January 2020 and he was committed to the Spartans in April of that year.

He crossed to James Madison in 2022 after a red shift with Michigan State. He received in one match in the first FBS season from JMUs and made three tackles. He was out of 2023 all season and fought against an injury. He played in six games for the Hertogen last season, but did not make a tackle.

Booth is the son of the former JMU Hall of Famer Tony Booth, who played with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He says he got some sorrow from his former teammates about going to one of Jus rivals. The Bison and Dukes have played twice in the FCS National Championship Game; In 2018 and 2020, where the bizon wins both times. They also played twice in the semi -final in 2016 and 2021, with both games in Fargo. Every team won once.

It was actually pretty funny, said Booth. Some guys were clearly happy for me. Some of them were upset that I went to the great rival. It's just a great opportunity for me to just walk into this new chapter in my life. I'm just very enthusiastic.