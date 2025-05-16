Sports
Jury fired in Hockey Canada Trial; Only the judge will determine the outcome
London, Ont. A judge fired the jury in the process of sexual violence of five former members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey Team on Friday. A new jury will not be ordered, and the proceedings will continue as a judge-alone trial, which means that the court of the Supreme Court of Ontario Maria Carrocia will hear the evidence and will be responsible for a ruling.
The 14 jury members nine women and five men were sent home on Friday after the ruling by Carroccia, who challenged the trial that started on 25 April.
In this case I have determined that it is appropriate to discharge the jury, Carroccia told the jury. I know that you have invested in this process for four weeks and for sure, you have the gratitude of myself, court staff, the time and effort that you have put on this matter, but the jury will be fired.
So thank you, and you are free to go.
Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are all accused of sexual violence after an alleged incident in June 2018. The complainant a woman known as EM; Her identity is protected by a ban on publication that she had been sexually abused for a few hours in a hotel room in London, Ont. The players were in the city for a hockey canada event that celebrated their gold medal at the World Junior Championship 2018.
All five players have not guilty.
This is the second time a jury has been fired in the case. The decision on Friday comes after a jury member sent a note to Carroccia on Thursday who accused two of the defense lawyers of inappropriate behavior.
The comment is: Several jury members feel that we are being judged and fooled by lawyers (Daniel) Brown and Hilary Dudding. Every day when we enter the courtroom, they observe us, whisper against each other and turn to each other and laugh like they are discussing our appearance. This is unprofessional and unacceptable.
During legal arguments on Thursday, which were previously covered by a ban on publication, both lawyers denied the accusation, and Carroccia said she had not seen inappropriate behavior through the defense.
Brown, who represents Dudding Forenton, granted the other four defense teams and asked for a mistrial, with the argument that the jury could not remain impartial after the allegations.
Brown and other lawyers also referred to a horrifying effect that the allegations would have on the defense teams. Brown said that his assets to submit submissions before the court, or even look at the jury members, would be influenced by the situation, which can prevent his and his counterparts from representing their clients.
Brown also told the judge that he believed that the demonstrators outside the courtroom and the commentary on social media may have influenced the jury members.
Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham argued that ordering a mistrial was premature and instead lobbyed for an investigation into the jury member's complaint. On Friday, Carroccia responded to that request by saying that she decided to discharge the jury because she was of the opinion that it would be difficult to ask the jury members to expel negative feelings about counsel and as such the fairness of the process is affected.
I have to discharge the jury to protect the honesty of the process, Carroccia said in her decision.
After the jury was fired, Brown issued the following statement to reporters:
We have no habit of making public statements during a process, and this is probably the only time we do this in this case.
Earlier today, Justice Carroccia decided to dismiss the jury in a procedure in which our client, Alex Forenton, is a suspect. This was a regrettable development for Mr. FORENTON. He had wanted to be tried a lot by a jury of his colleagues and has now lost that opportunity.
We, his counsel, were involved in the unusual series of events that led to this outcome. In short, a jury member somehow came to believe that our courtroom of the courtroom was disrespectful. This was an unfortunate wrong interpretation. No counselor would run the risk of alienating a jury member, and nothing could be further from the truth in this case. Although it is true that co-counsel will speak with each other from time to time during a test, this is commonplace. The idea that the lawyer who makes the light of a jury member is illogical and runs directly contrary to our goal and function.
In a larger sense, perceptions and performances play a central role in this test, especially, performances that are recorded on video tape and perceptions about testimonies from the courtroom. If a single jury member were susceptible to jump to unjust conclusions and possibly impresses these incorrect conclusions for their colleague jury members, the right to justice and the right to a fair trial would be endangered.
Accordingly, we will now only continue a trial by the court. We are confident that our procedural court will guarantee a complete and honest procedure.
Megan Savard, lawyer for Carter Hart, said that the incident on Thursday was a worse case of jury who applied the last time.
The trial continued on Friday with Tyler Steenbergen, member of the National World Junior Team of Canadas 2018, and the newest witness of the crowns who continued his testimony.
An earlier mistrial was explained on April 25. At the time, the reasons for the statement were protected by a publication ban, which has since been lifted because of the elections for the case to go through the court alone.
That Mistrial took place after a jury member reported that a member of the court spoke to her at a local market during the lunch break.
Brown, co-counsel of Duddings, the judge told that his understanding of the situation was that there was a casual and harmless interaction in which Dudding and the jury member stood side by side in line for lunch and his colleague recognized the clumsiness in a benign way.
That jury member, who was later called to court and lawyers, described the interaction differently and stated that Dudding spoke to her in line and to which it was referred to that there was a lot of main nodding that morning. The jury had recently heard the opening statement of De Kronen.
When they were approached by reporters on Friday morning during a morning vacation in court, both Brown and Dudding refused to comment on both situations.
We don't want to have any comments about that, Dudding said. Just tried to stay focused.
AthleticsS Hailey Salvian and then Robson reported remotely from Toronto.
(Photo: Andy Devlin / Getty Images)
