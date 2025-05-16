



Qatar Olympic Committee President Heikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thhani inspected the location in Lusail prior to the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships.

Doha: The attention of the global Table Brotherhood will turn to Doha when the world's best organizes at the 59th World Table Tennis Championships finals that will start tomorrow. Two locations of world class, the Lusail Sports Arena and the University of Doha for Science and Technology Hall will be the battlefield when 640 players from 127 countries start their quests for prestigious titles under five categories. Chairman of the Olympic Committee of Qatar, Heikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thhani, who is also chairman of the local organizing committee, inspected the Lusail location yesterday to assess the preparation for the event that will take place until 25 May. Accompanied by the president of the Qatar, Arabic and Asian table tennis federations Khalil bin Ahmed al-Mohannadi, who is also the first vice-president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and director-general of the championships, inspected the competitions and the other facilities. Al-Mohannadi spoke yesterday during a press conference that all competing teams arrived in Doha prior to the Blockbuster event.

All logistics operational transport, accommodation and training locations are fully operational, said Al-Mohannadi. With Qatars infrastructure we can seamlessly host an event of this scale, and we are determined to deliver an edition that sets new technical and organizational benchmarks. Al-Mohannadi emphasized the impact of the championships on the sport in the country and said: the 2004 edition helped to cultivate a generation of Qatari sports leaders; We expect 2025 to have a similar legacy. According to the organizers, the demand for tickets has exceeded expectations, with public allocations already sold out. Team Qatar will place seven of the best local talents at the championships. In the men's singles, Sultankhalidal-Kuwari and Qatars top player Mohammedabdulwahhab will be in action, while the latter cooperates with his brother Abdullah for the double match. On the women's side, Aiamohamed and Maryamali will be in action in both singles and Doubles. The mixed drawing will see Mohammed partner with AIA, while Ahmedkorani teams with Maryam. In the meantime, the ITTF-annual general meeting will also take place on the sidelines, so that a record 184 member associations on site and another 10 are drawn online. Delegates will choose ITTF president on 27 May, with Qatars Al-Monmannadi who also strives for the top chair, next to the sitting Petra Sorling of Sweden and Mohamed Olull Hassan of Mauritania. Asia has not led the ITTF for more than three decades; With Qatars proven dedication and my 30 years in sport, I believe that time is ripe, said President Hopeful Al-Mohannadi while Qatar wants to write history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/16/05/2025/doha-aims-to-set-new-benchmarks-at-world-table-tennis-championships

