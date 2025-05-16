Exclusive! Cheteshwar Pujara on Virat Kohli

“The 2018 series victory in Australia stands out in his Captainincy.”

Image: Virat Kohli celebrates its century against Australia in the fourth test in Ahmedabad, March 12, 2023. Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli's retirement of test cricket may not have been an easy decision for him, but he is the best judge when he has to call on his career, says former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara, who has played 103 tests so far, played 93 of that next to Kohli. In fact, he appeared in 62 tests under the captain of Kohli.

Thinking about the journey of Kohli, Pujara greeted the transformation of his former captain, especially the way he bounced back after a difficult tour through England in 2014.

He also praised Kohli's leadership, and pointed out how his increased focus on fitness for the India team helped achieve success in overseas tests on a regular basis.

“His work ethics was one of the best in the game. And when you are dedicated, when you lead from the front, when you work hard on the game, the results are there and you can see the results,” Pujara says Harish Kotian/Rediff In an exclusive interview.

You have known Virat for a long time, your career started almost at the same time. Has his retirement overwhelmed? Did you get the chance to talk to him before or after retirement?

No, I didn't get a chance to talk to him about the pension.

Pension is something that is always a personal phone call and he knows what the right time is to retire. I can't say much about that.

Someone like Virat has contributed to the Indian cricket for a long time, he has been an inspiration for so many young cricketers. This is the time to congratulate him on his contribution to the Indian cricket.

He is still not retired by all formats, he will continue to play odis and also in the IPL, I wish him good for that.

At the same time, his contribution in test cricket is remarkable and he has inspired many young players to play the test format.

Although he holds a great album in white ball cricket, Kohli was someone who openly advocated test cricket for test cricket for test cricket. How hard must it have been for him to give up his most cherished classification?

It is a challenge without a doubt, but he has been playing several sizes for so long.

The type of intensity, the energy that he entails, whether he plays odis or T20s, or tests, in all sizes are energy, his dedication has been of the highest level.

So it is never easy to give up, but he has given his best and he knows the right time to call it a day. It is a personal phone call and we have to fully support it.

Image: “Fitness made a big difference in the team and Virat led from the front.” Photo: BCCI

Of the 103 tests you have played so far, 93 of them were at Virat Kohli, who played together for the first time in August 2012 to June 2023. You were also quite young than 22 when he first came to the team.

What were your first impressions of Kohli then and how did he bring his career to the next level?

He made great progress from 2012 when he made his debut. Then there was a tough series in England in 2014, after which he worked on his game, he justified his technical errors and came back strongly. He has been successful in England, in Australia, in South Africa, in different parts of the world.

He has emerged as one of the best players in the world in all three formats. He has evolved as a cricket player since he made his debut in 2011.

You have also played most of your career under Kohli's Captainincy (62 tests). Was he as a skipper someone who went by instinct or was he someone who had carefully planned every aspect for every match?

You must have the right balance. Someone like him, the biggest advantage was that he always wanted to win a test competition and you have to take 20 wickets for that. He has always been an aggressive captain.

Usually we went inside with five bowlers and the goal of the whole team was to win away from home, because we were doing pretty well at home.

I would say that from 2018 the team started very well, even abroad. We can take the example of the Australia series (In 2018-2019), we did well in England (in 2021), in South Africa (2023-2024), So the team started to perform well, even in challenging circumstances, that is where the great shift took place.

What is your favorite Virat Kohli -Innings in Test Cricket?

He has played so many memorable innings, but for me the one who stood out was his century in Perth (in 2018) At a challenging pitch that was the second test of the series.

It was a difficult pitch, but the way he hit was one of the best innings I have seen.

Image: Virat Kohli hit his test career for 30 centuries – the fourth highest by an Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. Photo: BCCI

And how would you judge his captain? What was the best test victory of India among him?

I would say that the very first wins ever in Australia (In 2018-2019).

The first test match at Adelaide was important in the context of the series and that whole series went really well. For me, when it comes to test cricket, the 2018 series in Australia stands out in his captain.

When he became a captain in 2015, Fitness became an integral part of the team culture. All players had to maintain a certain level of fitness to be eligible for the Indian team.

What kind of change did it bring in the team environment?

It cost our cricket to a different level.

From the moment Virat took over the captain in the test format and even in the other format, there was a major shift of fitness levels around the world.

Virat called and all players realized that everyone had to work on their fitness, they had to be on top of their condition and that is where the big shift came in.

It helped the players to perform better, because if you are fitter, you are a bit more energetic on the field. It also helps you improve your performance.

So yes, fitness made a big difference in the team and Virat led from the front, at that time he was one of the strongest cricketers in the team and even now his fitness levels are great.

As you said before, Kohli worked on his game and became a consistent batter in test cricket, when she excelled in hard conditions away from home.

You were also someone who did well when it became difficult in tests and a top artist was away from home.

Together with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane you formed an excellent middle order in tests and we won a lot away from home at the time.

Was that one of the spells of India in tests, say from 2016 to 2021 when we ranked the number 1 test team for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2021?

That was the golden age for this generation of cricketers because the type of cricket we played, the number of series we won in India and away from home.

The kind of the team we had, we had some of the best players in the team, in the Batting and Bowling department.

The quality of spinners we had, including Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, then Axar came in and then Jayant (Yadav) came in between.

The number of fast bowlers that we had in Bumrah, Shami, Siraj was there too, and Bhuvneshwar and Hardik then played a little test cricket.

I would say we had a good bank strength in the Indian team.

What made Virat Kohli so mentally tough and aggressive? He always released his best match against the top teams and on the field he never took a step back when an opponent challenged him.

I think his dedication to the game. He was very dedicated. His work ethics was one of the best in the game. And when you are committed, when you lead from the front, when you work hard on the game, the results are there and you can see the results.

If you have worked enough for a large series, or if you have done enough hard work to improve your game, you will see results and it was not just a series because he continued to work hard, he continued to work on various aspects of his game, he continued to work on his fitness, his field, his batting.

If you continue to do that during the period, you achieve success.

Kohli was one of the rare breed of players who, despite all three sizes, played his career with 100-plus tests (123).

From January 2015 to 2025, 21 players crossed the 100 tests. In the decade before from 2005 to 2015, 31 players passed the 100-test figure.

Do you see that decline of players such as Kohli, who play more than 100 tests, in the T20 era where players are literally forced to choose a certain format to extend their career?

It is without a doubt a challenge because players play more white ball cricket. You may not have players who play all three sizes that have so long (Test) career. It is a very challenging and in the future we will see few players (Like Kohli).

If you look at the kind of talent we get in White Ball Cricket, we have seen the IPL this year, we have seen how the game is progressing, there are so many young talented players who play well in the white ball circuit.

So we get good players in the White Ball Cricket, but at the same time we will find more players who are suitable in the Red-Ball format.

In the future I think we have to identify different players for the different sizes and that is what will happen in the future.

Image: Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian test captain with 40 victories of 68 tests played. He also led India to their very first winnings on Australian soil in 2018-2019. Photo: BCCI

We have only seen the extremely passionate and charged side of Virat Kohli on the field. Tell us how he is outside the field.

Outside the field he is very nice to communicate, he is very calm and composed.

On the field he is aggressive, but outside the field he is like any normal person. He is very relaxed outside the field and I have always enjoyed a conversation with him.

He even let you dance after the Triumph series in Australia in 2018-2019.

The whole team celebrated and it was one of the best moments of everyone's career. We all celebrated that series of victory.

Who do you see the No. 4 position of Kohli seizing in Testcricket? You have also beaten number 4 in seven tests, how crucial is that position especially in the coming in England?

It will be big shoes to fill at this stage. I would say that we need a few series to find out who that player is, who that person is because it is not easy.

Nobody (In this team) hit no. 4 while Virat was there. We don't really know who the right person can be, we are going through a transition at this stage.

We do not know who will hit the middle order, so we will have to wait.

I think we will find out if we play a few more tests.