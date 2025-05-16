Sports
Does Christian Pulisic Champions League need football in a World Cup year?
We have not found the right solutions, said Christian Pulisic, ash face and frustrated while spending the media for a background of opposition euphoria in Rome.
In Stadio Olimpico On Wednesday evening, the American National Team Star of the United States tried to drag back his team to a Coppa Italia final that they had left to Bologna since Dan Ndoyes 53rd Stinging.
Pulisic scored and assisted in a vital Serie A victory against the same opponents five days earlier, but could not find it when he had the task of handing in Jovics in Luka, the shot in the first half.
Later, tapping the clock, he tried to do it alone, hit three defenders and zip the area, but Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski thwarted him before he could shoot.
Fourteen minutes later his race was run and head coach Sergio Concukicao replaced the American, perhaps with a view to another key game back in the Olimpico against Roma on Sunday. On full -time, the Bologna players, employees and supporters celebrated game.
So no solutions for Milan in the night, but a result that one of their best players could have to think about other ways to solve a problem.
If Milan Roma cannot beat in two days, their chances of saving Champions League qualification will be over. Even victories in their last two games would leave Milan who need a stunning brew of other results to go their way.
Even apart from the Champions League, Milan could completely miss European football, with the Coppa Italias Backdoor to reach the Europa League that is closed and a current competition position of the eighth place even leaves the conference competition a long shot.
Should they fail, Pulisic and the people around him can ask the question: should he play at the highest level of club match that the World Cup year starts?
The Champions League is the place that all top players want to be. They often move teams to get there and speak of those big nights that compete against the elite of Europe as the highlight of their career.
Pulisic is no stranger to the biggest phase of all. He played the last 24 minutes of the final of 2021 and helped Chelsea to beat Manchester City 1-0. That victory was the highlight of his nine separate seasons in the competition. The last two of them went to Milan, and this year he scored four goals as his team left in the renewed competition phase.
But if Milan is not eligible for the 2025-26 edition, he will not give his tools alongside the best in Europe. Will that influence its levels in the World Cup, which is partly organized by the US, Canada and Mexico?
He will probably still remain a crucial man for Milan, playing in one of the top competitions of Europe (the new energetic Italian top flight is demonstrably stronger than it has been in a long time, with Milans Rivals Inter Pereeuing The Champions League and with two competitions are in an exciting race with Napoli for the Scudetto).
Of course, his morality can initially be affected by having to sit on the outside and possibly watching as a countryman Weston McKennie and Tim Weah play Champions League with Juventus (although even that is not certain). But Pulisic is professionally and enough focused in order not to be limited his motivation in an important year.
There is an argument that the 26-year-old could benefit from fewer minutes on the way to 2026, something that Mauricio Pochettino can think of if he decides how much he should call on Pulisic this summer about friendly games and the Concacaf Gold Cup.
All this assumes that Pulisic remains a Milan player. There have been constant rumors that the attacker has almost signed a new contract with San Siro, but there is no deal yet and there are perhaps Champions League clubs that are interested in him this summer after his fine personal form during the teams otherwise tumultuous campaign.
Bids can give him a break for thinking, but there may be something to say to sit. Top players may want to be in the top competitions, but international managers give priority to consistent minutes for their stars.
Often the USMNT debate concentrated, while Pulisic was in and out of the Chelsea team whether he should play every week, and in one side where he had a responsibility that reflected his crucial role in the national team.
He has that in Milan, unchanged over three different managers since he arrived, where he is consistently counted to deliver. It may not have worked against silverware-retarded Bologna on Wednesday, but often he is Milan's game changer, charged with leading from the side while he does his country.
Would he be better in motion because of the Champions League, to a club where he might have to start evidence that he can be a normal one or run the risk of becoming a squadron player? Unlikely.
Pulisic would probably give himself back and his talent to avoid that fate again, but even if the San Siro is not the perfect example of stability, it has represented that to the player who burst on stage with Borussia Dortmund before he had the feeling that he was used for part of his time at Stamford Bridge.
Whatever happens in the next two games, and Milan is so unpredictable that you do not completely exclude a dramatic late increase in the fourth, will have Pulisic choices to go into the summer.
Does he suck it up and hopes that Milan shows the type of ambition in the transfer market that proves that they will challenge the Serie A title, or at least four, next season?
Or does the Licant of Champions League football mean that the largest year of his professional life goes in, that he might have to look new for meadows?
Locating on the right solution is essential for the satisfaction of the best player of the USMNTs before 2026.
(Top photo: Alessandro Sabattini / Getty images)
