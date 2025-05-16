



Yesterday the Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti from Italy kicked the clay in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Musetti managed to beat his opponent Alexander Zvrev 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, which is very impressive. What is perhaps more impressive is that he did it with a very light, very simple set of the APC X Asics Collab. The navy set, consisting of a sleeveless muscle T-shirt and a few thigh-skimmer gym shorts, were made of a Swishy Elastine fabric. So, not only did it have that good sweat, breathable, breathable athlete, it was also very sexy. Piero Cruciatatti/Getty images The retro cut of the shorts, with the old school-bent side splices, as well as the shorter length (four inch in-seams! Pearls were clamped!), Added a level of direct sex-appeal that we have not seen in tennis for some time. While Musetti struck the clay and returned his hair, the focus was on the rather unwanted thighs that could be seen. Thank you, Asics and APC for Musettis Shorts, wrote Stuart Brumfitteditor of tennis magazine BagOn Instagram. Complimenti Alla Mamma. (Which means, as certain that you can collect, Compliments for Mama.) The Australian player Alex de Minaur, who also picked up the collaboration, went to Instagram Also to post about it: shorts are getting shorter. (His fiancé, colleague tennis player Katie Boulter, answered: [For fucks sake]We talked about this, stopping the goods to show everyone.) For years, tennis shorts are so close to the middle of the thigh and not higher. Just like basketball, uniforms in a longer shorts are: a conservative six to seven-inch in-seam. Perhaps it is not that surprising for a sport that is mainly viewed by rich people who do not have to work at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. While the rest of the world's thigh skimmers crawl to four inches, Tennis still played the long match. Rafael Nadal went through a phase in the 2000s of wearing its shorts so long that they had generally agreed Capri Pants. (It is worth noting here, this is simply relevant for male tennis players. The politics of female tennis players and their skirts is completely a different problem.) Images Press/Getty images Bettmann But uniforms have not been this Shortly since the Golden Age of Freaky Sportswear: the 80s. Forty years ago, wearing a shorts that came somewhere near your middle-thigh was almost to indicate that you were a kind of sexually oppressed monk who had never seen a Beyonc music video. The will of Yannick Noah of France and the American John Mcenroe were regularly seen in shorts that make Paul Mescal Blush possible. Later Andre Agassi went one step further: playing in denim-cut-offs and neon pink, his bleached mul that claps in the wind. Tennis can also be ratty.

