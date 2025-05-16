The University Football season 2025 is away for months. You never want to wish time, but August 23 (week zero) cannot come here quickly enough. In what will probably be the last season of the 12-team Playoff era, a number of SEC teams will compete for three or maybe even four places in the play-off of the University Football. Others will just hope to go bowling. And others, especially their coaches, just want to survive the year and keep their jobs.

The SEC offers a glove every year, but this has mainly become true in the extensive 16-team conference. Several teams will fight to skip the victory for 2025.

With the spring ball wrapped and transfer Portal additives probably also made, Fanduel Sportsbook has updated their latest Win totals for the 2025 season. Who will beat the projections and who will fail? Let's make an attempt to predict the over-Under profit-to-do for the 2025 season.

Win total: 3.5

Prediction: Under

The victory total is so low, it is tempting to take over. But the Bulldogs will have to go 3-0 against South Mississippi, Alcorn State and Northern illinois and then find a upset victory somewhere.

Here is the schedule of Mississippi State for 2025.

August 30 at Southern Miss

September 6 Arizona State

September 13 Alcorn State

September 20 Noord -Iillinois

September 27 Tennessee

October 4 on Texas A&M

October 11 Open Date

October 18 in Florida

October 25 Texas

November 1 in Arkansas

November 8 Georgia

November 15 in Missouri

November 22 Bye Week

November 29 Ole Miss

Try to find the fourth victory. I dare you.

Win total: 4.5

Prediction: About

Vanderbilt will have to beat Virginia Tech again, go 4-0 in Nonconference Play and then find a different victory somewhere. If they can go 2-1 against the hokies, Kentucky and Missouri, that would have to bring the over to the game. Does Diego Pavia have a magical season in the bag?

Kentucky Wildcats

Win total: 4.5

Prediction: About

Betting it here is to bet on Mark Stoops who retain the same level of consistency that he has in Kentucky in the past decade. From his second season in Lexington in 2014 to 2023, the Wildcats never won less than five games. Last year feels more like the aberration than on the norm. However, the schedule is rough for the wildcats. They must go at least 3-1 in non-conference and then find a few disturbances in SEC Play. Not an easy performance. However, look at Zach Calzada to boost the Kentucky -passing attack.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Win total: 5.5

Prediction: Under

It is not a piece to predict victories on Alabama A&M, Arkansas State, Memphis and Mississippi State. But the rest is a bit of a mess. They must find a few disturbances on a schedule with Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Texas and Missouri. If I had to choose a few disruptions to help them skip the, it would be Ole Miss and Missouri.

Win total: 6.5

Prediction: About

People keep talking about the Oklahoma Sooners schedule as if it is as difficult as last year. It is not. Quarterback turnover in places such as Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama and Missouri together with important players who have been lost for the design make it a lot manageable than people want to admit.

Win total: 6.5

Prediction: About

Florida has the most difficult schedule in the nation, but DJ Lagway can be an all-American and this season is a legitimate Heisman participant. In a period of five weeks, the Gators will compete against LSU, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M. If they can go 3-1 in that piece, it's not about it.

Win total: 7.5

Prediction: About

Road trips to South Bend, Baton Rouge and Austin will be crucial for the Aggies College Football Playoff chances, but there is still a way to eight victories on the schedule.

Win total: 7.5

Prediction: Under

There is a strong opportunity that the South Carolina GameCocks start the season 5-0. But then they compete against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ole Miss in a period of four weeks. Finding three more victories on the schedule is not easy.

Win total: 7.5

Prediction: About

It is not a huge piece to get Mizzou to seven victories. Finding the other is a bit more difficult. Although they have a new starter in Drew Pribula, the schedule draws up well for the Tigers, but they have to find a few upset along the way.

Auburn Tigers

Win total: 7.5

Prediction: Under

Could it be better than last year? Yes. But many of them are hanging on Jackson Arnold who realizes the five -star hype. The Tigers have a difficult schedule with a sneaky good test week on the road against Baylor. They also play in Oklahoma and Texas A&M, host Georgia and Alabama. They don't have much margin for errors in their matches against Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Arkansas. The Tigers must go 4-0 in those games and 4-0 in Nonconference. Executable, but do not feel confident.

Win total: 8.5

Prediction: Under

It is a fairly manageable schedule for Josh Heupel and the volunteers, but one week can be against Syracuse if they break into a new Quarterback. Although Nico Iamaleava is the more recent loss of comment, the volunteers lost Bell Cow back

Ole Miss Rebels

Win total: 8.5

Prediction: Under

Ole Miss has again reloaded by the transfer portal, but they lost a lot of talent at the NFL Draft, namely Quarterback Jackson Dart. It does not require much work to see a possibility of five losses on the schedule.

Win total: 8.5

Prediction: About

At Clemson to open the season, a preview of the playoff of the Football Institute can be. Garrett Nussmeier is back for the LSU Tigers to help them manage a schedule with games against Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. It is a difficult schedule, but the Tigers will be good this year.

Texas Longhorns

Win total: 9.5

Prediction: About

This Texas team may not be as good as last year's Texas team, especially with attack, but the schedule is favorable. Texas has road trips to Ohio State, Georgia and Florida, together with the Game of the Year in the Red River Showdown. If the Longhorns 2-2 can go against that group of teams, 10 victories are not excluded.

Win total: 9.5

Prediction: About

Yes, Georgia replaces his quarterback, but if there is a team that gets the benefit of the doubt, it is Georgia. They come from a SEC title in a season in which Carson Beck deteriorated. Kirby Smart will load the defense and if they can find a run game, the Bulldogs will be in the SEC title again.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Win total: 9.5

Prediction: Under

Alabama went 9-3 with an experienced quarterback in 2024. They replace Jalen Milroe and will have a number of talented options, but will they be ready for a schedule with traveling to Florida State Week One, Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn? Not to mention big matches against Tennessee, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The Crimson Tide has one of the more difficult diagrams in the country that is not discussed enough.

