University of Michigan Athletics

Site: Waco, Texas (Hurd Tennis Center)

Event: NCAA Tournament (quarterfinals)

Score: #3 Michigan 4, #20 Oklahoma State 0

Records: UM (27-4), Doing (22-8)

Next UM event: Saturday 17 May – vs. Texas A&M – NCAA Tournament Semifinals (Waco, Texas), 1 pm CT

Waco, Texas -Thet no. 3-ranged University of Michigan Women's Tennis Team broke its ticket to his very first final four and closed the number 20 20-ranged Oklahoma State with 4-0 behind the double point and Singles wins from Jessica Bernales ” Lily Jones And Julia Fiegner In the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Thursday evening (May 15) in the Hurd Tennis Center.

Michigan first struck and took the double point behind the victories at number 2 and no. 3. Oklahoma State won the first three games at number 1 before Michigan answered two straight ahead to return to 2-3, but the Cowgirls won the next three games to first get out of court with a 6-2 victory.

UM's No. 2 Duo van Flegner and Reese Miller Restored a break in the first game of the game, so that four are torn straight for a 4-1 lead. The Wolverines have never returned the break and achieved a 6-3 victory to even the double ledger.

With attention aimed at No. 3, Emily Sartz-Lunde kept her serving in the ninth game like she and Piper Charney took a 5-4 lead. Osu scored the first two points of the next match, but Michigan replied by taking two match points after a double error from Cowgirl. The Wolverines converted the first, with the double point behind a 6-4 victory.

Switching to Singles Action eventually won four first sets when Fliegner won her last four games for a 7-5 victory at the top of the line-up.

Bernales gave the Wolverines a 2-0 lead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over number 6. Hold a 5-4 lead and forced Oklahoma State to serve to stay in the first set, Bernales broke in the last game on a double error to win. Bernales was broken on 2-1 in the second set, but tore off five consecutive games to get from the court with the second point of Michigan.

Then each match went to a third except the match at number 1 when UM turned the two at number 2 and no. 3, while Oklahoma State did the same at number 4 and no. 5.

Charney took a 3-0 lead in her third set, with Jones 3-1 when Michigan would take control of the third sets that were played. Fliegner played the line-up at the top and went up 2-0 in her second set after collection for the victory in the first.

Jones and Fliegner only had to win two of the remaining four games on the field and grabbed simultaneous match points at number 3 and no. 1 on adjacent courts.

Jones first converted her point and won 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 over No. 115 Rose Marie Nijkamp in the No. 3 place. After dropping the first set, Jones responded with a lightning -fast second set of victory. She went up 2-0 in the third, but was broken in the next game to get back on serve. She immediately returned the favor and did not drop another match to win.

Fiegner put the finishing touches to the match with a 7-5, 6-1 victory in first place, with the game being held a little later. Down 5-3 In the first after taking a 2-0 lead, Fliegner won four straight matches to steal the first set at 7-5. It was all Flegner in the last set when she won the first five games. Osu kept Serve at 5-1, but Fliegner closed it in the subsequent game on her serve.

Michigan is going to the semi -finals in program history for the first time and will be confronted at number 2 Texas A&M on Saturday (17 May) at 1 p.m. in the Hurd Tennis Center.

This is followed by match-by-match results

Singles

No. 1 – No. 6 Julia Fiegner (Um) d. Melissa Ercan (Oklahoma State), 7-5, 6-1

No. 2 – No. 21 Piper Charney (Um) vs. no. 84 Anastasiya Komar (Oklahoma State), 1-6, 6-3, 3-4 abandoned

No. 3 – No. 46 Lily Jones (Um) d. No. 115 Rose Marie Nijkamp (Oklahoma State), 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 – No. 68 Emily Sartz-Lunde (Um) vs. Kylie Collins (Oklahoma State), 6-0, 3-6, 1-3 abandoned

No. 5 – Reese Miller (Um) vs. No. 77 Gracie Epps (Oklahoma State), 6-4, 2-6, 3-4 abandoned

No. 6 – Jessica Bernales (Um) d. No. 125 Marcela Lopez (Oklahoma State), 6-4, 6-2

Double

No. 1 — No. 6 Anastasiya Komar/Rose Marie Nijkamp (Oklahoma State) d. No. 18 Lily Jones / Jessica Bernales (Um), 6-2

No. 2 – No. 45 Julia Fiegner / Reese Miller (Um) d. Kylie Collins/Marcela Lopez (Oklahoma State), 6-3

No. 3 – Piper Charney / Emily Sartz-Lunde (Um) d. Gracie Epps/Alian Zack (Oklahoma State), 6-4

Order of completion: double 1-2-3, singles 6-3-1