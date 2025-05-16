Mens Ice Hockey Offseason Update

After a loss in the NCAA regional semi -final of the University of Connecticut Huskies, the Quinnipiac Mens Ice Hockey Teams had disappeared at another national championship.

The Bobcats will look a bit different next season due to the transfer portal and the incoming first years. The portal was closed on 13 May, but all players entered before this date can still be committed elsewhere.

Who entered the portal, but did not sign elsewhere:

Nate Benoit (D)

Nate Benoit registered two points in 24 games for the Bobcats in the 2024-25 season after the switch from the University of North Dakota.

In November the Drew Hockley team signed, which led to Benoit being pushed out of the line -up. Hockley made his Bobcats debut on December 29 against the AIC Yellow Jackets and after that match Benoit only appeared in five regular season matches.

The second year was a sixth round pick from the Minnesota Wild in the NHL design of 2021 and is again in the transfer portal, probably looking for a more involved role.

Noah Altman (G)

Noah Altman is a favorite with fans since his time with the Bobcats started in 2021 and his entrance to the portal came as a shock for many. With only seven performances for his four years at Quinnipiac and none of them, Altman found other ways to feel his presence.

The senior reclaimed himself very early as a leader and at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, he was appointed assistant captain, the first Bobcat goalkeeper who wore a letter on his sweater.

Departure of Bobcats:

Chase Ramsay (D) Sacred Heart University

Chase Ramsay appeared in just seven games in his two seasons with the Bobcats, without taking a point.

The emerging junior stays close and joins the Sacred Heart Pioneers, which come from a season of 21-13-5. The team eventually fell to Bentley University in the AHA and the final final and will try to regroup.

Noah Eyre (F) College of Holy Cross

Noah Eyre appeared in just five games in his first season of collegial hockey and did not take a point.

The emerging second -year student will join the Holy Cross Crusaders after being the first to finish last regular season in the AHA, but fell on Bentley in the champion match.

At Holy Cross, Eyre will play under former Quinnipiac Assistant coach Bill Riga.

Michael Salandra (F) Brown University

Michael Salandra did not appear in competitions for Quinnipiac in his first season and came in from the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL.

However, the emerging second -year student will stay in the ECAC, because he will join the Brown Bears after the Bobcats had defeated them in the quarterfinals of the conference.

Ryan Smith (F) Miami University (Ohio)

The entrance to Ryan Smith in the portal was unexpectedly after a season in which he made clear progress. Although he did not take up many points, he was a key factor on a fourth line with Anthony Cipollone and Alex Power who generated strong offensive opportunities and played hard in the defensive zone.

When head coach Randpknold felt the team that the team needed halfway through the game, he often looked at the first year to play in the line-up. Smith will try to have an immediate impact on Miami University Redhawks after a season in which the team has not recorded any conference profit.

Incoming Bobcats:

Will Gilson (D)

Will Gilson will join the Bobcats after a season in which he recorded his collegial High 24 points with the RPI therapists and led the team as a defender. He also registered 46 blocked shots, making him third in the team.

Before RPI, the resident of Connecticut spent two seasons at the University of Alaska surchorage, with 29 points during his time there. Gilson will probably play a crucial and immediate role, because the Bobcats have lost three everyday defenders in Cooper Moore, Davis Pennington and Aaron Bohlinger, all of whom graduated.

First year Razoria:

In addition to Gilson who is joined through the transfer portal, the Bobcats have 10 incoming first years.

With the recent change in the Rulebook, players who played Canadian Major Junior Hockey have now been eligible in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to play in the NCAA, and has benefited Quinnipiac. Six out of 10 commits are from the Canadian major Junior Leagues; Four of the Qmjhl and two of the WHL.

The Bobcats Markus Vidicek, Antonin Verreault, Brady Schultz and Nate Tivey will welcome the Bobcats Markus Vidicek, Antonin.

Vidicek is a high-IQ center that has been on average per match or higher in the last three years, while Verreault is a fast left wing that has registered 192 points in the last two regular seasons.

Defensemen Schultz and Tivey were both captains of their respective programs, where Schultz registered 30 points last season and Tivey Recording 40.

From the WHL, the team will bring in defenders Ben Saunderson and Logan McCutcheon. Last season, Saunderson was the captain of the Saskatoon Blades and recorded 36 points in 67 games, while McCutcheon was an assistant captain for the Lethbridge Hurricanes and recording 38 points in 68 games. The recent addition of the McCutcheon teams means that there is a chance that one of their other four commits, arrival of Nathan Tabeys, can be pushed back for a year if there is no grid space for him.

Tobey has experience in both the USHL and the BCHL, which does not register many points, but offers a solid defensive presence. However, the Bobcats currently have 10 defenders who are willing to be in the following seasons and there is only so much space. There is a chance that someone can decide to switch if he wants to play immediately, instead of waiting for a schedule for them to become available for them.

The remaining three first -year commits have all played in the USHL. Matthew Lansing is a center that most recently played for the Fargo Force and records 10 points in 14 games. Lansing was also appointed as the National Team of the US Hockey U-18 in April. During the tournament, the US ended with a bronze medal after a 4-3 overtime victory over Slovakia with Lansing in the fourth rule, but does not include points.

Nicolas Sykora is an attacker who has recently been a member of the Sioux City Musketeers, where he recorded 33 points in 44 games. Sykora was set up in the third round of the OHL design by the Owen Sound attack in April.

Finally, the Bobcats will bring in a goalkeeper in Sam Scopa. Scopa recently played a match for the Madison Capitols of the USHL, but he also did performances in the NAHL and the BCHL.

Looking for next season, Vidicek is someone who will probably immediately play a major role, but a key to the success of the Bobcats will be the growth of the rising second -year student and junior class. Chris Pelosi and Elliot Groenewold are expected to take major steps in approaching their second year in the program, while Mason Marcellus and Andon Cerbone have continued the impact they have already made.

After the loss of the team in the NCAA tournament, Peckknold said he saw the season as a retool year, so it is clear that the Bobcats expect significant improvements that the new season will enter.