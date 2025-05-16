Iconic returns and double lasko -lovers

Elite by name, elite by nature. The first ITTF Para Elite event came to an end, with an A-list with gold medal winners at the top of the headlines.

The will of Natalia Partyka and Kelly Van Zon marked their return to the competition, while there were back-to-back victories for seven of those who achieved success a week earlier at the same location.

Back in the big

After months of future and challenge events in the new look ITTF Para Circuit, it was finally time for Elite to get his moment in the sun. And after he had organized a Challenger event a week earlier, Lasko again offered the location for the most stars-lined event so far.

Paris 2024 medal winners, world champions and icons of the sport all came together five days of action in Slovenia, with all eyes on the way to the middle Wednesday and the destination of the individual medals.

After he had made four gold medals of four Paralympic Games, Lasko was a chance to view and admire Dutch Kelly van Zon; And as always she did not disappoint. While it was not all just a Nervy 3-2 victory over Mexicos Claudia Perez, her last group match was, it all ended in class 7 gold. Shan Chiu can overcase over Zon in the final.

Natalia Partyka was also in action, the Polish six times Paralympic champion firm in the action and went to the top of her match in a run to gold in class 10. Partyka saw the always dangerous Bruna Alexandre of Brazil 3-1 in the final. But while Partyka and Van Zon were fresh for Lasko promotion, the same cannot be said for seven of our other individual winners.

Made it a double success in Lasko

The first week was so nice that some of our challenger winners just had to do it again!

After success a week earlier, day three of the Elite competition Sandra Mikolaschek, Will Bayley, Aaron McKibbin, Jenson van Emburgh, Andela Muzinic Vincetic, Fabien Lamirault and Miya Yamaguchi ensure that their hand luggage will have the double of the pleasure.

For McKibbin van Groot -Britain it was a case of weeks one and two as copies copies, because he defeated Maksym Nikolenko in both classes 8 finals. His countryman Bayley made a Treble of gold medals from his Slovenian adventure and added class 7 gold about Katsuyoshi Yagi to his single and double medals a week earlier.

For Andela Muzinic Vincetic, 2024 at the table was a case of victory after the victory after the victory. Another was added here in the form of a class 3 victory on Italys Calotta Ragazzini, while Sandra Mikolaschek built on her fantastic first week with class 4-5 victory over Flora Vautier.

Elsewhere, Aino Tapola got better from Dorota Cuclaw in the class 1 decision maker. Poland triple world champion Patryk Chojnowski enthusiastic in the final with a 3-0 win against Paris 2024 bronze medal winner Filip Radovic. Chen Po-Yen held his nerve for 3-2 success in the 11-final class against Lucas Creege in France, and Spins other Cepas conquered in class 9.

There were also victories for Kim Hyeon UK, Catia Oliveira, Peter Rosenmeier, Najlah Al Dayyeni, Yuri Tomono and Mitar Palikuca.

Dream days in the doubles

The last two days were dedicated to Doubles, and as always they really did not disappoint. Thursday was a story about two halves for Slovakias Paralympic champions Peter Lovas and Jan Riaps, who started the day with defeat against Iker Sastre and Daniel Rodriguez of Spain. But when they met again in the final? It was all change, with LOVAS and RIAPS who came up 3-1 Victos in the MD4.

Elsewhere on Thursday and Korean pair Kim Jung-Gil and Kim Young-Gun, the MD8 victory achieved, while Swedens Emil Andersson and Michael Azulay won a 3-2 final in the MD14.

On the women's doubles side of the competition, Brazil had much to celebrate in the form of Joyce de Oliveira and Catia Oliveira. The exciting duo defeated the strong Italian pair of Carlotta Ragazzini and Giada Rossi 3-1 in the WD5. Lee Mi Gyu (Kor) and Flora Vautier won in the WD10 final, while Zsofia Arloy (their) and Katarzyna Marszal (Pol) completed the victory in the WD14.

Lasko completed mixed Doubles, where Bly Twomey and Will Bayley continue their hot streak to make it together, with their last double victories, with their last to come to the same location a week earlier.

Lee Mi Gyu also made it in two days of consecutive victories, in combination with Kim Hyeon UK for XD4 success, and the combination of Boris Travnicek (SVK)/Thai Fraga Severo (BH) won in the XD7. There were also victories for Kim Young-Gun and Zorica Popadic (XD10) and Su Jin Sian/Lin Tzu Yu.

Next up

While we go from Lasko and our opening elite event, attention goes back to future competitions. At the end of the month a double header starts in South America, with Buenos Aires (ARG) and Santiago de Chile who welcomes the action. June also has two extra future trips, in Ostrava (CZE) and Taipei (TPE).