



Munsey was asked first to hit Kampong Cricket Club, Scotland got a flying start despite losing opening partner Charlie Tear for just 12. The left-handed hit 12 four and two sixes in his 56-ball beat and it set the tone for the entire game. On the other hand, McMullen with style and balance on the way to a hundred hundred, are fourth in Odis and an innings that brings its stroke average to 48.74 in the size. He was accompanied by Berrington at the fold, who rolled back the years to raise his fourth ODI hundred. The 38-year-old accelerated in a stunning way and went from 50 to 100 in just 24 deliveries. Despite a late flurry of Wickets, Scotland brought the 371 that they made in their famous victory over England in 2018 – their previous record score. It is also the highest score placed in the CWCL2 and the 348 reports of the United Arab Emirates against Namibia in 2022. In answer, the Dutch were always behind the speed and wickets lost at regular intervals. Brad Currie took three scalp, Jack Jarvis Two and Safyan Sharif One to end an almost perfect day for Berrington's side. Only Bas de Leede (74) offered some resistance for the Dutch, before he was stunned by Wicketkeeper Matthew, crossing the bowling of McMullen. “Munsey and McMullen were excellent,” said Berrington. “To get us in that position and then to kick and get 380, was a phenomenal effort. “On another day there might also be a few. “We knew it was important to complete this series strongly. We have succeeded in doing that, we have shown a lot of character and can take a little momentum in another important series in Scotland.”

