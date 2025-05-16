Sports
Jannik Sinner puts Rome final with Carlos Alcaraz | ATP Tour
Match report
Sinner puts Alcaraz Rome final after huge Paul Scare
Italian hunting the fifth masters 1000 title
May 16, 2025
Getty images
Jannik Sinner won his last 26 games and dating from Beijing last October.
By Sam Jacot
Jannik Sinner survived a slow start and a big fear on Friday in the Internazionali BNL Ditalia, where he came to Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 to make a final meeting with Carlos Alcaraz on his return to Tour in Rome.
Only 24 hours after the dismantling of Casper Ruud 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, Sinner looked surprisingly out of synchronous in the opening set against Paul. The Italian was able to do the defense of the American, who forced the world no. 1 in non -characteristic mistakes with its depth, the Italian crowd in Campo Centrale was not silent in the Italian crowd.
But champions don't fade, they fight. And the sinner, who rode a 25-match winning streak, was not about to withdraw. Deep digging, the 23-year-old stretched his game, cut off the mistakes and started the basic line to dictate the rallies. With the momentum shift, the Roman air filled with energy as hymns of ol, ol, ol, sinner! Errored through the stands.
Home soil @Janniks is on to his 7th Masters 1000 final! @Intebnlditalia | # IBI25 pic.twitter.com/i8apoz7aac
– ATP Tour (@atptour) May 16, 2025
“I just tried to stay mentally there,” said Sinner. “Nowadays the circumstances were different. It was much colder, heavier. I struggled with that a bit and he broke me immediately. I tried to stay there, mentally a bit better. I stayed there in the first set. Winning one game was very important. Tennis can change quickly … Today I showed that every moment is crucial and I am very happy to be in it.”
The sinner fed the electric atmosphere and prevailed in a roller coaster in the decision maker. From 3-0, Sinner was tied to 3-2, but broke Paul's Serve again and did not look back, completed a movable comeback after an hour and 44 minutes to send the house fans in a razite.
“Since the third round I have had a small blister under my foot,” Sinner said about his light movement problems in the final phase. “It doesn't really matter to me to move at some times. Today I felt it more than yesterday. And with the leg I am not worried, it was just a bit tight, that's normal. I have to take care of this blister, but there is no excuses. With the adrenaline there will be a lot of energy and I am not 100 percent for Sunday.”
With his 26th consecutive victory, Sinner has a final meeting on Sunday with Alcaraz, who previously defeated the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. The 23-year-old, who has been playing his first tournament since winning Janarararaustralian Open, offers bid to become only the second Italian man singles champion in Rome Afterriano Panatta triumphed in 1976.
Sinner follows Alcaraz 4-6 in the pairs Lexus ATP Head2head series with this their first meeting in 2025. On clay they are at 1-1. Sinner defeated the 22-year-old in the UMAG final in 2022 and Alcaraz then overcame the Italian in the semi-final of Roland Garros last year.
“If I want to win on Sunday, I should definitely play my best tennis,” Sinner said. “Carlos played incredible tennis today, so let's see what's coming. From my side it is incredible to be in the final.”
Sinner, who, like Alcaraz, will compete in his 25th final on tour level on Sunday, chases his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title and first on Clay.
In addition to the first set against Paul, the number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking list has shown few signs of rustiness by his five games in the Italian capital on his return to Tour. Sinner moved well and showed his peak level in his 6-0, 6-1 victory against Madrid Champion Ruud in the quarterfinals.
In his fourth Masters, Paul competed 1000 semi -final and hunted his first final. The American achieved his first top 20 victory of the season against Tomas Machac in the third round and supported that with the victory against World No. 8 Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.
