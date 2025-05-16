Sports
Beardman has been upgraded as an ex-ASSIE fitting loses Deal Deal
D'Arcy Short by West -Australia, in which the state puts confidence in their young guns after a disappointing summer
Former Australian Batter d'Arcy Short has lost its state contract, while West-Australia invests in youth after the last season last season in both the Sheffield Shield and a day games.
This morning, WA confirmed their contract list with 29 players before 2025-26 with Teenage Tearaway Mahli Beardman elevated from the Rookie list and under-19 rising stars Jordan Quiggin, Albert Esterhuysen and Simon Budge earn their first state agreements.
The defense of the state of their historic double three survey in the shield and a daily cup could not have ended worse last summer, with their narrow defeat against Victoria in the last round of the four-day league she saw slipping out of the battle for a place in the final of the rankings.
WA men's team before 2025-26: Cameron Bancroft, Mahli Beardman, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green (CA), Jayden Goodwin, Aaron Hardie (Liam, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter,, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxter, Baxterce, Joshamce, Joshamce, Joshamce, Joshamce, Joshamce, Haskision Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh (CA), Lance Morris (CA), Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson (CA), Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. Rookies: Simon Budge, Albert Esterhuysen, Jordan Quiggin, Corey Wasley
Ins: Mahli Beardman (improved Rookie), Joel Curtis, Simon Budge, Albert Esterhuysen, Jordan Quiggin
Outs: Hamish McKenzie, D'Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo (NSW), Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Short was an important member in WA's Hattrick of 50-over titles from 2021-22 to 2023-24 and was shown in the last of the three straight shields, and 50 and 38 became the opening of the batting after Cameron Bancroft had missed the game due to the concussion of a bicycle accident.
But the stubborn left-handed was able to break back in WA's Red-Ball side last season despite playing all seven of their one-day competitions, with his seasonal average of 20.83 (125 runs in seven innings) that fell a sign of 33.41.
In short, who is in the top five of BBL Run scorers of all time and Australia has represented in eight ODIs and 23 T20 internationals, is still eligible to be chosen by WA next season if his form justifies his contract despite losing his contract.
As it looks now, the 34-year-old in the 10th highest Run scorer all time in the One-Day Cup (1687 at 35.14) and played in four championships 2017-18, 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2023-24.
And his incredible 257 of 148 deliveries against Queensland in 2018 will remain the highest score in the Australian One-Day Cup history, with his count of 23 Sixes that day the most by a batter in a single innings in the competition.
Together with Korte Rookie Fast Bowlers Josh Vernon and Sam Greer, as well as Spinner Hamish McKenzie, no new contracts were offered for 2025-26, while 2023-24 Shield-winning fast Charlie Stobo returns to his homeland of NSW.
“D'Arcy leaves his estate as a Sheffield Shield champion and four-time one-day Cup champion, as well as a great advocate for our Aboriginal programs,” said WA High Performance Boss Kade Harvey.
“We want to thank D'Arcy, Charlie, Josh, Hamish and Sam for the considerable contributions they have made to WA Cricket and wish them good with their future efforts.”
Also with the WA list for the first time next season, the emergence of Wicketkeeper-Batter Joel Curtis is after a breakthrough season for the Australian keeper Josh Inglis.
Curtis, a productive Run scorer for Perth in WA Premier Cricket, played eight Shield matches to earn a contract upgrade last season, put a first-class century against Victoria in November and earned his one-day debut in February.
The 972 runs of the 25-year-old at 81, including six centuries, also saw him the best player of WA Premier Cricket in 2024-25.
“Joel Curtis earned his chances last season due to his excellent versions in Prime Minister Cricket and deserves his place on the list,” said head coach Adam Voges.
“Mahli Beardman's raising from a rookie to the main list shows that we strongly judge him.
“We have a lot of confidence in this group of players. It is clear that last season was not pronounced the way we wanted, but we are convinced that we are driving the experience, talent and to bounce back quickly.”
In addition to the WA team, their five nationally contracted players Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Josh Inglis and Jhye Richardson, while Allrounder Aaron Hardie falls back to the state list after losing his approx. Deal.
That gives rising teenagers Quiggin (19), Esterhuysen (18) and Budge (17) a lot of experience to lean on, with the Trio Guiding WA to the National Men's U19 title last December.
Keeper-Battere Budge leader the side and was the most productive seizure of the national championships with 346 runs on 57.67, marked by back-to-back centuries against Tasmania (153 of 132) and South Australia (111 of 133), while Linker-arm was the touring sterard on 8.1.
Colleague Fast Bowler Esterhuysen was appointed player of the final for his 3-21 against Victoria Metro before being broken into in the second half of the season in the second half of the season.
“It is always exciting to get new faces in the program, and we look forward to seeing how Jordan, Albert and Simon develop as full -time cricketers,” Voges said.
