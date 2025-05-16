Borderline 5-star recruit previews Official visit to Michigan Football

Recruiting news has been hard to find lately since the program carried out a self -imposed recruitment ban in which the coaching staff cannot communicate with players. That is now going on for a few weeks, but the end is almost nearby.

In today's recruitment round, we will describe a few boys in the attacking line who follow the Michigan wolverines, as well as an update on one of their top goals at the tight end position.

Michigan fights against sec schools for four-star OL

Under head coach Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has given priority to the attacking line in every recruitment class. That is no different in 2026, because the Wolverines are fighting against LSU, Texas and Texas A&M for four -star Seeds Krempin.

The 6-foot-4, 270-ponder from Prosper, Texas is preparing for four official visits in June, including Michigan in the weekend of 20 June. In a recent interview with ON3S EJ Holland ($), Krempin explained what he hopes to achieve during that visit.

For life in Texas I have been there a lot, said Krempin. I have seen a lot I wanted to see. Really, I want to meet the guys. I want to spend time with who I would live with and for whom I would fight next to me. Also more time with coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach Newsome and that band just get better and better.

One of the most important factors in his recruitment can be distance from home. He appreciates his family close to his family and never left the south, so going far away for the university is something that Michigan has to overcome to get his commitment.

I am a family skill and grew my entire life in Texas, said Krempin. Will it be worth the distance? I can go to Texas, Texas A&M or LSU. But I want to be happy and find the right place for me.

Is that place Michigan? That is still to be seen, but it is certainly not a bad thing that the Wolverines get his last official visit of the summer.

Elite Ol Details Upcoming Official Visit

Stick to the attacking line John Turntine III Is one of the very best along the offensive front in the 2026 class. Rank at no. 35 General and no. 3 to the interior, the 6-foot-3.5, 275-pound Fort Worth, Texas, is a top priority for top schools.

That includes Michigan, a place he visited for the first time this spring. He will follow that with an official visit during the weekend of 30 May. He spoke with ON3S Holland ($) About what he looks forward to the most.

I want to spend more time with the attacking rulers, Turnthine said. Just day in the life of a student athlete in Michigan and what they experience. I also want to spend more time with coach Newsome and coach Moore, because I have not been able to talk to them with what they have (self -imposed contact restrictions).

In addition to Michigan, Turntine has also planned official visits for Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee in June. It is possible that he also makes an official visit to Stanford.

From now on it is more likely than not that he will stay south, but it is good to see that the Wolverines take a swing and see if they can hit a home run.

Michigan in the top 2 for priority in target

The Wolverines always seem to have large tight ends at their disposal, and they go behind a huge underestimated player in the position in the 2026 class Mason Bonner. The 6-foot-6, 200-ponder from Denver, Colorado has limited its choices to two, he revealed in a conversation with ON3S Ethan McDowell ($) Michigan and Minnesota.

They both have similar characteristics, Bonner said about the two schools. The family business is really big, exactly the way they deal and perform practices and how they perform team meetings. All that stuff is important. They did pretty well when I was there, and I really enjoyed it.

Bonner has only planned official visits for those two schools. Minnesota is for the first time in the weekend of 30 May and Michigan Will will get him on him the following weekend. These journeys will be crucial.

I really don't know how to answer that now, just where more feels at home, Bonner said. Where it feels like I can spend the next four years of my life there, that will be my decisive factor.

Bonner also had offers from Tennessee, Penn State, Miami, Washington, Florida, UCLA, Nebraska and more.