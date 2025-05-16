Sports
Tennis places four on the Academic All-Mac list
With the deserved honor, Brichackova (Cheb, Czech Republic/Gymnasium by Jana Blahoslav) And Vichare (Mumbai, India/Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics) became the third and fourth Eagles respectively to earn three academic prizes from the competition, Andrea Martinovska (2016-18) and Klara Supyova (2014-16) as the only eagles that produce a trio of awards. Mendez (Los Cabos, Mexico/Picacho McGregor) And Saenko (Moron, Russia/Cymnasium 2) Earn their first academic honor of the Mac to become the 34th and 35th different players respectively to do this. All in all, since 1987 the program has collected 54 Academic All-MAC subjessions.
Brichackova closed her collegial career by placing a 11-11 Mark in Singles-Play and an 18-9 record in Doubles promotion with a second place at the Mac championships 2024 Mac when she and partner Vichare became second in double. Brichackova mainly played at number 1, was 11-3 in that position, including a 6-1 record against Mac Foes, to bring her career total over 62 victories, the 16th in program history. With her 11 wins in Singles game, she brought her career -to 57 and bound Victoria Domina (2003-05) For 20th place on the list of all time in program history of all time. All in all, Brichackova closed, who had a hand in winning the Clinching Doubles Point in 5-of-14 Duals, her time in Eastern with 119 career victories, the 19th highest total in the program history.
Vichare, for the second time in her career a selection of the second team of All-Mac after she was selected for the EEA as a first-year student in 2022, put together a solid season for the Eagles on the Courts. In her senior season, Vichare made a 12-5 record in Singles play, including a 11-4 mark in Duals and 6-2 in Mac matches, while during the season she played at Nos. 1-4 with most of her matches at number 3, where she was 6-3. She was also one of the best doubles in the team when she collected a record of 17-7, including 13-4 in Duals and 6-1 in the Mac, and helped four double points when achieving a team-high. Vichare mainly played at number 1 double and placed an 11-3 record to bring her career total to 60 victories, the 19th most in program history. Together with 40 career -singles, Vichare wins her collegial career with 100 combined victories.
Mendez made the best of her time on the field while she led the team with 12 wins and placed a record of 12-8 with an 8-3 mark in double competition. She posted a 3-1 mark at number 5 singles and a 4-2 record at number 6, once she achieved a team win from the number 5 position. Mendez also won four times in double, including perfect 1-0 mark on both no. 1 AL. 3 in Double Games, to bring her season combined victories a total of 16, which doubled her previous best of eight of the 2023-24 season.
Saenko was called upon to play different positions in both singles and Doubles and combined for 13 wins in the year, including seven in Singles Play and six in Doubles. The second-year students played at least one singles match at number 2-no. 6 and at least one double match on all three positions when she helped the Eagles to first have 12-win seasons for the first time since 2001-02 and 2002-03 in Back-to-Back 12-win seasons. All in all, she has conquered 51 career victories at Eastern, including 29 in Singles Play.
The 2025 season is over for the Eagles. Fans are encouraged to check Emuagles.com and the social media of the team on X (@emuallestennis) and Instagram (@EMU_Tennis) for periodic updates from the team.
2025 Women's Tennis Academic All-Mac team
Eastern Michigan (4)
Sabina BrichackovaSenior, Sport Management, 3.72
Regina CenturJunior, Exercise Science, 3.46
Kseniia SaenkoSecond -year, finance, 3.49
Prerna vichareSenior, International Business Management, 3.71
Balstatus (3)
Ella Hazelbaker, Business Administration, 3,726
Sarah Shahbaz, International Business, 3,750
Isabel Tanjuatco, Professional Sales, 3,977
Bowling Green (3)
Leticia Fonseca, second -year student, practice science, 4.00
Hannah Neuman, Senior, Visual Communication Technology, 4.00
Lucy Furness, Senior, Economica, 4.00
Buffalo (4)
Esmee Andresen, Senior, Business Administration, 3,681
Deanne Choo, Junior, Exercise Science and Kinesiology, 3,473
Jagmeet Kaur, graduate student, educational psychology and quantitative methods, 4.0
Julia LaSpro, second -year, Biomedical Science, 3,708
Noord -Iillinois (4)
Jenna Horne, Junior, Finance, 3,317
Nataly Ninova, Junior, Manufacturing Engineering Tech, 3,258
Isabella Righi, Junior, Biomedical Engineering, 3,865
Reagan Welch, Senior, Psychology, 4.0
Miami (5)
Catherine Denysiewicz-Slowek, Senior, Marketing, 3.82
Sarah Dev, Senior, Organizational Leadership, 3.62
Lauren Joyce, second -year, marketing, 3.48
Nishitha Saravanan, Senior, Public Health/Premedical Studies, 3.25
Emilia Valentinsson, Senior, Finance, 3.54
Toledo (2)
JONE IBANEZ, Second -year, Bio -Engineering, 3,583
Gaby Rondon, Second-year, Pre-Business, 3,667
West -Michigan (2)
Julia Frazier, second -year, sports management, 3.60
Audrey Smitek, Junior, Accountancy, 3.88
