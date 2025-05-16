Hockey Canada Interviews between evidence excluded from the jury process of ex-Junior Players

Three out of five hockey players who are accused of sexual abuse of a woman in a London, Ont., Hotel room in 2018 spoke about the events of that night with a researcher hired by Hockey Canada, but those statements are not part of their criminal proceedings.

Prosecutors wanted to use the interviews to investigate Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Alex Forenton if they chose to testify, but a judge of Ontario, last year, excluded the statements from the trial because they were obtained by the researcher, Danielle Robitaille, under threat of punishments that their hockeycarrics could enter into.

The details can now be reported if the process only goes with a judge, after the jury's resignation on Friday morning.

“In my opinion, these statements of these defendants have been achieved by such a significant unfairness in a process that was an absolute no-win for them, or you call it forced or forced, they were effectively left with a choice, I assume, but really no choice at all,” said Ontario Superior Court Justice of the Kwestie said in a prey in a Kwestie in a Kwestie in a Kwestie in a Kwestie in a Kwelie's in a Kwelie in a Kwelie's Kwelie, in a Kwelie's Kwelie, in a Kwelie's Kwelie, in a Kwelie's Kwelie, in a Kwelie's Kwelie, in a Kwelie's Kwelie, in a Kwelie in a Kwelie's Kwelie, in a Kweliedie. heard.

“The fashion in which Mrs. Robitaille chose to obtain these statements leads me to the conclusion that it would make the test process unfair if they were admitted.”

Thomas, who supervised the early stages of the case, but could not chair the process due to a planning conflict, acknowledged that his statement could leave the crown “potential in a difficult position” if the three took the position.

But the judge emphasized that the fundamental issue of the honesty of the process could not overwrite.

MCLEOD, DUBE, FORENTON and two other players, Carter Hart and Callan Foote, have not been guilty of sexual abuse in connection with a meeting that took place in the early hours of 19 June 2018. McLeod also claimed that he is not guilty of a game in the attack of sexual violence.

The crown claims that McLeod, Hart and Dube have obtained oral sex from the woman without her permission, and Dube hit her buttocks while she was busy with a sexual act with someone else.

Allegedly, Foote has done the splits over her face and his genitals 'grazed' without her permission. Fordton would have had vaginal sex with the complainant without her permission in the bathroom.

During pretrial movements, prosecutors argued that the players were given the choice to participate in the Hockey Canada research that they might not like, but that was still a choice.

Excluding the statements, which were included in handwritten notes, would deprive the crown and jury members of an “important tool” to assess the credibility and reliability of the three players, they further argued.

In the end, Thomas accepted the “vast majority” of the arguments of the defense to exclude the statements in the field of justice, including that the interviews were forced, he said in a written decision.

In a jury court, the evidence, the arguments and the decisions that arise in provisional hearings can be publicly announced until the jury members have been delegated.

That restriction was lifted on Friday after the court supervised the trial, the court of the Hoogge dishes of Ontario, Maria Carroccia, ruled to dismiss the jury and only continue the trial by the court, with reference to concern that jury members had developed a negative picture of the defense that could endanger the honesty of the trial.

The issue arose on Thursday after one of the jury members had submitted a note stating that various jury members felt that they were being assessed and laughed at by lawyers who represented one of the accused when they came to court every day. The lawyers, Daniel Brown and Hilary Dudding, denied something similar and Carroccia said she had not seen any behavior that would cause her concern, but the judge discovered that the negative impression of the jury could not be remedied.

The process, which started at the end of April, still hears proof of the persecution. The suspect could choose to testify as part of the defense case, but do not have to do this.

The five accused were members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey team and were in London in June 2018 for a hockey canada celebration of their Goudmedale victory on that year tournament.

The events that took place after the gala are central to the process.

The complainant, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, testified that she met McLeod and some of his friends in a bar in the city center and merged that they were hockey players. She drank there with colleagues and had at least eight shots, a beer and a vodka fris drink at the bar, on top of two coolers at home, she said.

She left with McLeod and they had sex in his hotel room, a meeting that is not part of the process. Then she saw McLeod on his phone and was surprised to see different men coming into the room, she said.

She was naked, drunk and felt that she had to go with what the men wanted them to do, she testified. Although nobody forced her physically, and she didn't say no, the woman said she didn't feel she had a choice.

However, lawyers for the players have presented a drastically different story of the night, which suggests that the woman actively participated in whether sexual activity has initiated. She asked McLeod to invite his friends because she wanted a “wild night” and the men then taunted to have sex with her, suggested the defense.

The woman said she didn't remember saying those things, and the sentences did not sound like something she would say. It is possible that she asked the men to have sex with her because of her level of intoxication, she said, but the men should have been able to see that she was not in her mind.

The police started a criminal investigation into the allegations in the days that followed the meeting, but closed it in 2019 without charges.

Hockey Canada now ordered a parallel investigation to determine whether players had broken his code of conduct, but stopped in 2020 after long -term efforts to let the complainant participate, the court heard in November.

The case first came to the attention of the public in the spring of 2022 when TSN broke the news that Hockey Canada had resolved a lawsuit that was brought against the organization by the complainant, the Canadian Hockey League and eight nameless players.

Until that moment none of the eight had been aware of the court case or that it was arranged on their behalf, the court heard.

The news about the scheme caused a wave of indignation and led to national discussions about how sports organizations deal with accusations of sexual misconduct, with Hockey Canada in the center.

In July, the Heritage Committee of the Lower House held a hearing on the issue and called on the representatives of Hockey Canada to testify. The committee also brought in Robitaille, which had reopened its investigation that same month, just like the London police.

That month, too, Hockey Canada published an open letter for not doing enough to tackle the “actions of some members” of the National Junior Team, adding that what happened in London was “completely unacceptable”.

The letter noted that all players would be obliged to participate in the investigation or be confronted with fines.

The organization had changed its code of conduct, so that the established guarantees were guaranteed that players guaranteed the right to a hearing before he was disciplined, Thomas wrote in his statement about the issue.

“As part of the renewed Hockey Canada research, and in contrast to the 2018 version, the players were threatened this time with an automatic lifelong ban from Hockey Canada and public disclosure of their identity if they refused to participate in an interview,” the judge wrote.

The interviews had to be confidential, but Hockey Canada made it clear that this would no longer be the case if the organization got a judicial order to transfer its materials, he wrote.

Getting the files from Hockey Canada was in fact one of the “new investigative chairs” that the police considered, the judge wrote.

Even before Robitaille interviewed one of the players, Hockey Canada's lawyer offered to transfer the statements and the rest of her investigation file to the police, without the need for a judicial order, the court heard.

The police have rejected the offer, but both Robitaille and Hockey Canada announced that they had reasonable grounds to believe that different players had sexually abused the complainant and were looking for a production level for the file.

Robitaille did not announce that to the players before they interviewed them, the court heard.

The lawyer of the players repeatedly objected to the interviews and called them forced, the court heard.

“Mrs Robitaille refused to resign as she had done in 2018 and previously chose to remind the players of the effects of a lifelong ban on non-co-operation,” Thomas wrote.

“The evidence revealed that such a sanction would forbid these applicants to ever participate in the world championships, the Olympic Games or ever coaching hockey, even at a small level, even if it coached their own children's team.”

Robitaille did four interviews with three players in October one with MCLEOD and DUBE, and two with Forenton.

When the production level landed later that month, Robitaille canceled its planned interviews with Hart en Foote, Court heard.

At the beginning of 2024, the police announced criminal prosecution and said they were able to continue after collecting new evidence. They refused to provide details, with reference to the lawsuit.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on 16 May 2025.