Star Quick Marco Jansen will not be part of the upcoming Cricket season in the US in the US due to test obligations that start with South Africas Clash against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship of the following months in London. Initially it was expected that 25-year-old Jansen would not be available at the start of an extensive 34-game MLC Third Edition, which runs from 12 June 13 July. But he will miss the entire season after South Africas Two-Test Series was pushed forward in Zimbabwe, with the series now from June 28 and planned to end on 10 July. The WTC final, with South Africa, which qualifies for the first decision maker, starts at Lords on 11 June. Jansen, the towering Left Paceman and Hard-Hitting Slagman, was part of the Washington Freedoms team in the first two seasons of the MLCS and played a key role in their triumph last year. An announcement of his replacement is expected freedom in the coming days. South Africa Top-order Batter Rickelton, who plays for Seattle Orcas, is also planning to miss the entire MLC season. His presence with the new ball and in the field, and his strength hit the bat when needed, went a long way to help us win last season. As reported by ESPNCRICINFO, eight players in South Africa, including Jansen and Rickelton, who have been in strong form for Mumbai Indians, will miss the Indian Premier League play-offs to prepare for the WTC final with a warm-up match from June 3 in Arundel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonfreedom.com/news/marco-jansen-to-miss-americas-major-league-cricket-season-due-to-test-duties

