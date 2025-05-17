Welcome to the Skull session.

Another top 100. In the Thursday skull session I contained an article from ESPN in which Max Olson ranked the top 100 offseas transfers in the University Football. He mentioned four Buckeyes: Max Klare (no. 16), Beau Atkinson (no. 33), Ethan Onianwa (no. 35) and CJ Donaldson (no. 65).

Today, in the Vrijdagschedelsesse, I will be an article of ON3 In which Clark Brooks ranked the top 100 players in the University Football in the 2025 season. He mentioned three Buckeyes: Jeremiah Smith (no. 1), Caleb Downs (no. 3) and Carnell Tate (no. 48). Here is what Brooks said about Smith and Downs:

No. 1 – Jeremiah Smith



It is not necessary to think about this. Smith was spectacular as a first -year student and all started from a future star. He has the size (63, 215), the speed (former Florida State Champion in the 110 and 400 meters hurdles) and skill (did you not look at a university football last year?) To be the next phenomenon in the position and to rule the sport for the next two years. While his telatistics speak for themselves, he also made it in a very efficient way. Half of his goals last year moved the chains or resulted in points. Moreover, no recurring P4 receiver has a higher Yards/Routelun (3.13).

No. 3 – Caleb Downs



Safety is usually not considered the most impactful position. So seeing one in the top three in this list should shout how talented downs is. He is completely absorbed in midfield, in the box, on the flank or nickel where his team needs him. Down's recipients can lock one-on-one, run-riding strips of plugs and be a general nuisance for offensive play callers in a certain Snap. Moreover, each of the last two years played for two of the largest brands of the university football balls that he finished under Pffs Top-10 Highest Safeties.

Only three in the top 100?!

ByTheOhio State?!

Well, I think that is what happens when 14 buckeyes are set up and there will be three unprotected free agents from the previous team.

(May be just as good) Another Top 100. Pro Football Focus Max Chadwick Does Brooks agree that Smith and Downs are two of the best players in the University Football, but again, who doesn't?

This season outside the season, Chadwick ranked the top 10 recurring players in every position and called Smith as the number 1 wide receiver and downs as the number 1 safety. He also sees greatness in Max Kare and Sonny Styles, which he mentioned as the No. 3 tight end and no. 6 Linebacker in the sport. Here is what Chadwick wrote about the quartet of Buckeyes:

The title defender return four top 10 starters for the 2025 season

Jeremiah Smith



Rank No. 1 broad recipient Smith entered Columbus as the highest rated recruitment of the 2024 class and the highest rated broad recipient recruitment in the history of the state of Ohio. It is sufficient to say that the inhabitant of Florida was confronted with heaven -high expectations. And he realized them. Immediately. As true freshmen, Smith was the most valuable receiver in the University Football, according to Pffs wins above the average metric. His 89.8 pff received figure in 2024 in third place and is more than four points higher than any other recurring Wideout. He also led the Power Four with 15 receiving touchdowns while he only chased Tetairoa McMillan when receiving yards (1.311). Smith is an athletic freak on 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with incredibly refined skills for someone who turned 19 in November. He is not only the best returner in the University Football, but he is the best return player in University Football.

Caleb Downs



Rank No. 1 Safety Downs is the best return player in his position for the second year in a row and becomes a member of an exclusive list of players: Trevor Lawrence, Derek Stingley Jr. And Brock Bowers. Lawrence, Stingley and Bowers then became top-15 nfl Draft Picks, a performance-downs seems ready to complete in April. He now projects as the top player in the NFL design of 2026. Downs, who has switched from Alabama last season, has been the most valuable safety in the University Football for the past two seasons, according to Pffs wins above the average metric. His general figure of 91.7 PFF in that wingspan is in second place under FBS, while its 91.2 pff -fitting quality is in third place. Downs is also a fantastic run defender, who leads all players on this list with 35 Run-Defense stops and an 88.5 pff Run-Defense figure since 2023.

Max Clar



Rank No. 3 tight end The first of the four transfers on this list, Klare is back in his home state Ohio after a very productive season in Purdue. He made 684 receiving yards as a Redshirts second -year student, the fourth most under Power four tight ends and most of the returners in the position. Klares 34 Combined receiving first downs and touchdowns are connected to Stowers for the most recurring power four tight ends. After serving as the clear no. 1 option for the boiler makers, he could thrive in a Buckeyes attack where the defense will enter into other weapons, in particular the best return player in University Football, broad recipient Jeremiah Smith.

Sonny Styles



Rank No. 6 Linebacker Styles started his career as safety for the buckeyes before they switched to Linebacker last season. The move brought off for the former No. 4 overall recruit in the 2022 High School class, because he ended his junior year as one of the 20 most valuable Linebackers in the nation, according to Topffs wins above the average metric. Styles still look like a safety in coverage, which bindes for the fifth under Power Four Linebackers with 16 coverage stops last season. He also adapted well to the more physical playing style that requires playing Linebacker, with six bags and 75 playing with first contact on Baldragers.

Thank you, Max Chadwick, for putting some respect in the name of Sonny Styles! I expect and I knowWe all expect The Pickerington, Ohio, Native and Block O Leader to have its best season as Buckeye in 2025. It will certainly be nice to see when it happens.

Money, money, money, money! Ohio State sent (and will send) what massive Checks for his non -conference opponents in 2025.

According to game contracts Cleveland.com The Buckeyes Home Matchups with Texas, Grambling State and Ohio have obtained this week and cost the school $ 3.4 million.

For sale dates set for 25 @Ohiostatefb 27 May-6 June Student Ticket Request Process opens

16/10 am Edt Pick 3 Mini plan

24/10 AM OSU Alumni Association Single Game Presale

June 27 /10 AM Public Single Game Sales Ohio State Buckeyes (@Ohiostathletics) May 9, 2025

Ohio State and Texas signed the original contract for their home-and-home series in August 2014, when the competitions would take place in 2022 and 2023. The Buckeyes and Longhorns changed the agreement in May 2018, the games back to the visiting team $ 500 allocation of 300 free tickets and 3,500 tickets to be for sale.

Somewhere before 28 February the state of Ohio de Grambling State paid $ 1 million for its future loss in the horseshoe, and in the future the Buckeyes will have to assign 2,000 tickets for Tigers -Fans to buy.

Interestingly, Ohio states that the most expensive non -conference opponent Ohio is, who paid Ohio State before 28 February $ 1.9 million. The Bobcats receive 500 free tickets together with 3,000 tickets that are available for purchase.

Ohio State is 2-2 in four all-time matchups with Texas, with the Buckeyes victories in the regular season of 2006 and 2025 Cotton Bowl, and their losses will be in the regular season 2005 and 2009 Fiesta Bowl. The state of Ohio has never confronted with grambling state and has a 7-0 record about Ohio Withwins in 1899, 1900, 1901, 1902, 1999, 2008 and 2010.

TechnicalOhio State has left the 2010 victory because of Tattoogate, but I know the game happened because I was there! I looked at Rufus de Bobcat Assault Brutus Buckeye!

Olympic village. This weekend, Ohio State Softball will make its 13th NCAA tournament -apparent while the Buckeyes go to the regional Knoxville to compete with Tennessee, North Carolina and Miami (Ohio).

The Knoxville Regional starts with no. 1 Seed Tennessee against No. 4 Seed Miami in Game 1, while the second game number 3 will contain Ohio State against No. 3 Seed North Carolina. The regional will continue on Saturday and Sunday with a double elimination classification.

Ohio State enters the NCAA tournament with a record of 43-12-1. The Buckeyes have one of the best violations of the nations and Leiden the nation in Runs (473), Thuis Runs (137), Slugging percentage (.707) and runs per competition (8.44). This week the Big Ten network released a function on Kirin Kumar, which describes how the head coach of the Ohio State loaded her teams in his first season with the Buckeyes with the Buckeyes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZST529297BG

I hope to see something First Worp Swinging, First Pitch Crushing Promotion in Knoxville this weekend. Make some (loud) noise, buckeyes.

Song of the day.Centerfield – John Fogerty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQ3HEMUEBGQ

