MHSAA Girls Tennis Regional results: Birmingham Seaholm still dominant

Birmingham Seaholm Girls' Tennis has a younger team in 2025, but still reached a well -known place in the late season.

Seaholm, which has finished in the past three seasons as a top-two team in Division 2 Girls Tennis and won the State Championship 2023, has only one senior in the 2025 schedule. The youth movement has led to a few fluctuations in the performance during the regular season, but Seaholm opposed his success after the season the season set up the season of the season's season. School.

Seaolm won all four double flights at Regionals and two of the four singles flights to win the regional about North Farmington and to protect a place as a team in the Division 2 State Championship in Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan on 29-31 May.

“We usually play well at the end of the year, but we have a younger team with one senior,” said Seaolm -Coach Casey Cullen. “This kind of moments are a bit new to us. So for us to perform and having a good day was a nice treat.”

The only senior, captain Jordyn Lusky, and her double partner Lucy Jen started the momentum with a dominant run through the number 1 Doubles Bracket, including a 6-0, 6-0 win in the semi-final and 6-1, 6-0 win in the regional championship.

“We started our day a little slow and I feel that we really took that as a message that we didn't play our tennis,” Lusky said.

“We made up for that between our second and third competition.”

Lusky and Jen are easily the most experienced players on the Roster and win back-to-back individual championships in 2023 and 2024, including as a combination at number 3 Doubles last year.

“We know our strategy works,” said Lusky. “We have seen it countless times of the people who came to us and even us. When we play through our strategy, we know it works.”

The experience of Lusky and Jen successfully will be the key to Seaholm, who wants to rid Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, that three of the last four Division has won 2 championships.

“Our childhood goes on,” said Cullen. “They want it and they are hungry. Our culture is in place where the young person accept and embrace it.”

North Farmington's Samantha Karoub Eyeing State Title

In No. 1 Singles, North Farmington Junior Daniella Ajao wants to reach a new height in 2025 after he fought back to win the regional final about the first -year student of Seaolm Devon Rusk. Ajao reached the semi -final of the state as a second -year student and wants to break through to the championship this year by staying more composed on the field.

“I just have to keep my head,” Ajao said before the regional final match.

In No. 3 Singles, North Farmington Junior Samantha Karoub remained unbeaten with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Seaholm second-year student Milana Kest, who, according to Lusky, was the biggest surprise in the Seaolm team in 2025.

“Maybe it's not the healthiest strategy, but I always treat every point like I'm 0-5, Love-40,” said Karoub.

Karoub eindigde als de tweede plaats in nummer 3 singles in 2024 en bracht alle offseason door met het werken met een privé-swingcoach en spelen in individuele toernooien om te proberen te eindigen in de top van het podium in 2025. Ze concentreerde zich op het verbeteren van haar serve- en voltooiingspunten, in de eerste plaats op agressieve punten, in de eerste plaats op agressieve wijze af te ronden, in de eerste plaats op to complete aggressively, primarily on aggressive points, in the first place to be aggressively, instead of being a defensive player.

“To surpass my last season and my season so far this year, I should conquer the state title,” said Karoub. “To do that, I really have to make sure that when I see my chances, I take them and I don't get into my head.”

Metro Detroit Girls Tennis Regional results

Here are some of the other local teams who have won their regionals based on reported scores on the MHSAA on Friday morning.

Ann Arbor -Pioneer transmitted Ann Arbor Huron and Saline for first place in its regional division 1 thanks to six victories in Singles and Doubles, including Van Rachel He (no. 1 singles), Arella HE (no. 3 singles), Stella Peng and Adeline Munson (no. 2 Double (3 Doubes).

Bloomfield Hills wiped the regionally West Bloomfield High School, won all four singles and double flights to end with 32 team points. Sophia Tomina, the number 1 singles player of Bloomfield Hills, was the only one who dropped a set in the final, but fought back to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Troy wiped the regional division 1 that organized itAnd did not drop a set like a team in the eight regional champion matches. No. 2 singles Jhoshi Prasath won 6-0, 6-0, while no. 3 and 4 singles players Praveena Mathewaran and Ainsley Ohman both won tiebreakers in their second sets.

Utica Eisenhower has hit Rochester Hills Stoney Creek Eng It organized it at the regional. Division 1 nr. 1 Singles champion Gabby Sadowski remained unbeaten, while Morgan Emerick (no. 2 singles) and three Doubles combinations at the top ended for Eisenhower.

In Division 2, Farmington Hills Mercy won seven of the eight regional bracketsLed by 2024 No. 1 Singles Second Megan Sullivan and Reigning No. 4 Singles Champion Gabby Owens. Grosse Pointe South won all eight regional brackets As a host, including convincing victories of Taylor Lewis and Charlotte Kowal (no. 2 Dubbel) and Aubrey Lindow and Francesca Swikowski (no. 4 Doubles).

In Division 3, Chelsea defeated Grosse Ile With a strong doubles showing, taking three of the four of the regional brackets and winning no. 3 and no. 4 singles.

In Division 4, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Won six of the eight regional brackets, including defending No. 3 double champion in Delaney with new partner Adriana Johnson. Division 4 champion Ann Arbor Greenhills defend His run started to attempt at four times by winning seven of the eight regional brackets.

