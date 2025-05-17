



The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 starts today in Qatar and runs until 25 May in Lusail Arena and Qatar University Arena. The tournament will contain 640 players from 127 countries, divided into 256 participants in Singles matches, 256 in men's and women's doubles, and 128 in mixed Doubles, a total of 443 games. The competition will be held in five categories: men's singles, ladies singles, men's dubbles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Lusail Arena, the primary location, will organize the opening ceremony tomorrow, together with main competitions. It is one of the most advanced sports facilities in Qatar, while Qatar University Arena will hold the first four days of preliminary round races, which will meet around 5,000 spectators. This championship offers an excellent opportunity to witness the world's elite table tennis players who participate in Doha. Under the striking names, the 20-year-old Chinese star Lin Shidong leads the list of strong title candidates in the Mens Singles category, known for its exceptional tactics and the ability to surprise opponents. Lin is the reigning ITTF World Mixed Doubles Champion (Durban 2023), a double world cup winner (Chengdu 2024 in Mixed Doubles and Macau 2025 in Singles), and a double Asian champion. In the Ladies Singles category, the top players of Chinas dominate the rankings, including four leading contenders: Sun Yingsha (World No 1), a strong favorite with a championship history including Olympic, World Cup titles. For Qatars National Table Tennis Team, the tournament offers a valuable opportunity to show their skills and gain international experience. Qatars representatives accross categories include human singles: Sultan Khalid al-Kuwari, Mohamed Abdelwahab, singles Womens: Aya Magdy, Mariam Ali, Mens Doubles: Mohamed Abdelwahab, Abdullah Abdelwahab, Sultan Al-Nassed, Rawad, Rawad, Rawad, Rawad, Rawad, Rawad, Rawad, Rawad Al-Nassed Abdelwahab, Aya Magdy, Ahmed Eid Qarni, Mariam Ali. President of Qatar, Arabic and Asian table tennis federations and first vice-president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Khalil Al-Mohannadi emphasized that Qatar is fully prepared to organize world championships, aimed at top-positive and organizational success. Al-Mohannadi said that the organizing committee is committed to achieving maximum success at all levels, and emphasizes that the 2025 edition will be unique and distinctive and will be etched in the annals of the world championship. Head of the media and communication for the Thani al-Zarra tournament emphasized the status of Qatars as the first Arab and Gulf-Land that organizes the ITTF world championships twice (formerly in 2004). Al-Zarra also revealed that Qatar plans a surprise for spectators during the opening ceremony, which states that world championships usually do not have an opening show, but Qatar wants to set a global benchmark with a spectacle of half an hour. Qatar is the first country in the Middle East, the Arab region and the Golf to organize the Table Tennis World Championships twice. The country previously organized the event in 2004 and achieved great success and is now looking forward to continuing his legacy of excellence in the 2025 edition. The tournament has received considerable global media attention and the organizational committee has provided top facilities for media attention. Competitions are broadcast live worldwide and offer fans the opportunity to follow the action in real time. Ticket sales have been seen a big question, with the last five days and knock rettes that are now sold out on Q.Ticket. The organizing committee has worked to facilitate the presence of spectators and to offer hotel packages for international visitors, special transport services from hotels to tournament locations and options for public transport such as buses and metro. In addition, various dining options and fans activity zones have been set up in both Lusail and Qatar University Arenas. Related story



