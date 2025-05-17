Qatar to deliver exceptional championship: ITTF President







The ITTF president Petra Srling speaks to Gulf Times in Doha.

The World table Tennis Championship final Doha 2025, which starts on Saturday, will be an exceptional, told the International Table Tennis Federation (ITF) President Petra Srling told Wave times In an interview. “We had the world championships here in 2004 and since then we had many major events in Qatar. So we know that we can expect a very high level of delivery in this edition of the championship, Srling, explained. Srling was interaction with Gulf Times on the sidelines of the Sports and Science Congress, which was closed on Thursday on the Aspetar. Qatar Table Tennis Association led by Khalil Al-Mohannadi has a lot of experience. So we are enthusiastic because we know that it will be a championship of the next level, continued, Srling. As far as the championship is concerned, the president said that there will be many innovations this time. We will use two locations and I expect that as a new innovation. We know that we will have a full house, some sessions are already sold out and I think this can also bring a different level of excitement in the event here in Doha, she explained. The officer said that Doha has become a city of sport and the championship offers visibility for local players. Every championship motivates and encourages local players. We have seen in earlier editions that many players from the guest countries come to the world scenario and I am sure this will take place here in Doha. I am very happy to see that the young players who come from here are increasingly successful. So I think there will be many local players in the world scene, where the world championships are a catalyst, Srling said. The ITTF president also said that Doha is a great destination for international sporting events, including table tennis and for related activities. If I look at it today, we have the sports and science congress, which is very important to us in table tennis. And then we also had the final of the men's tour last year and I know that there are also many youth events coming, she added. ITTF World Table Tennis Championships final Doha 2025 runs until 25 May in Lusail Sports Arena and Qatar University.

