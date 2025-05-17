



May 16, 2025

We are proud to announce an important new partnership with the French table tennis federation (FFTT) When promoting our mission and vision. As part of this collaboration, the players of the French national team will wear the ITTF Foundation logo on their shirt sleeves during the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) 2025 in Doha. By displaying the Foundation logo during one of the most prestigious global events, the French national team takes a solid position, defends inclusion and sustainability, the core values ​​of our work around the world. A shared vision of the world stage The French national team has been at the forefront of striking performances on the international stage. At the Olympic Games of Paris 2024, France insured bronze medals in both men's singles and men's team events. With star players such as Alexis and Flix Lebrun, both arranged in the top 10 in the world, the team gives global attention to and next to the table. Their visibility on WTTC 2025, now combined with the ITTF Foundation logo, is an important step forward in increasing the consciousness of the transforming power of table tennis. “Door dit partnerschap met de ITTF Foundation bevestigt de Franse tafeltennisfederatie haar toewijding aan onderwijs, gezondheid, inclusie, sociale integratie en duurzame ontwikkeling. Door het Foundations -logo te tonen aan onze nationale teams jerseys tijdens de Wereldkampioenschappen 2025 tijdens de Wereldkampioenschappen in 2025, zijn we een beter samenleving voor een betere samenleving. Maak deel uit van dit wereldwijde momentum onder leiding van de ITTF Foundation, “shares FFTT President Gilles Erb. An open invitation for member associations This collaboration opens a new path for cooperation between the ITTF Foundation and member associations. By displaying the Foundation logo during international competitions, member associations can help to shine the role of table tennis in promoting inclusiveness, health, education, sustainability and social impact.

We cordially invite all ITTF members of the members of this growing movement. Whether on the world stage or a regional level, your national team can help to increase the message that table tennis lives can change. If you are interested in participating in this partnership, please contact us via [email protected] Let us be in service even more positive change together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ittffoundation.org/news/details/french-national-team-to-wear-ittf-foundation-logo-at-wttc-2025-a-new-partnership-in-advancing-positive-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos