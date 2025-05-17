Judge relieves the jury in the Canadian Hockey Sexual Mistreatment Case after complaint about defense behavior | Ice hockey





The judge who dealt with the trial of five Canadian hockey players who were accused of sexual violence, fired the jury on Friday after a complaint that defense lawyers laughed at some jury members. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia will now only deal with the controversial case. The issue arose on Thursday after one of the jury members had submitted a memorandum stating that various jury members felt that they were being assessed and laughed at by lawyers who represented one of the accused when they came to court every day. The lawyers, Daniel Brown and Hilary Dudding, denied the claim. Carroccia said she had not seen behavior that would cause her concern, but concluded that the negative impression of the defense's jury could influence their impartiality and a problem was that could not be resolved. Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Carter Harte and Alex Forenton were accused of sexual attack last year for an incident with a then 20 -year -old woman who reportedly took place when they were in London, ontario for a hockey canada gala that celebrates their championship in that years of junior tournament. MCLEOD is confronted with an extra management to be a party in the violation of sexual violence. All have not argued guilty. None of them is on an NHL selection or has an active contract with a team in the competition. The woman, who appears via a video crew from another room in the courthouse, has testified that she was drunk, naked and scared when men entered a hotel room and that she had the feeling that she had to go with what the men wanted she wanted. Prosecutors claim that the players did what they wanted to do without taking steps to ensure that she voluntarily agreed to sexual acts. Defense lawyers had her hearing for days and suggested that she actively participated in whether sexual activity initiated because she wanted a wild night. The woman said she doesn't remind them of saying those things and that the men should have been able to see that she was not in her mind. A police investigation into the incident was concluded in 2019 without an indictment. Hockey Canada ordered his own investigation, but dropped it in 2020 after long -term efforts to let the woman participate. Those efforts were re -started in the midst of a protest on an arrangement that Hockey Canada and others reached with the woman in 2022. At the beginning of 2024, the police announced criminal prosecution and said they were able to continue after collecting new evidence that they have not detailed.

