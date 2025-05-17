Jensen Huang to wear Torch on 2025 World Masters Games Opening





Taipei, 16 May (CNA) Jensen Huang (), founder of Artificial Intelligence Chip Giant Nvidia Corp., will serve this Saturday as the last torch carrier at the opening ceremony of the World Masters Games in 2025 Masters in Taipei and New Taipei. Huang, 62, known for his passion for table tennis, joins four other Taiwanese figures “that represent different fields and generations” during the opening ceremony in Taipei Dome, said the organizing committee of the event on Friday. The other Torchbearers are baseball legend Peng Cheng-min (), Olympic boxing gold medal winner Lin Yu-Ting (), hundred-year badminton player Lin Yu-Mao () and award-winning actress Sylvia Chang (). Huang has emphasized the importance of finding a sport that people are passionate about and it continues to pursue. “The best sport is the one you are willing to continue to do,” is called Huang. It is planned to arrive in Taiwan on Friday and will also attend the Computex Show 2025, theme “AI Next”, from 20-23 May in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. In the meantime, vice-president HSIAO BI-KHIM () will also attend the opening ceremony of the World Masters games, according to a source that is familiar with the case that spoke on condition of anonymity. Mayor Taipei Chiang Wan-An () confirmed on Thursday that President Lai Ching-Te () said that he could not attend the opening ceremony personally. The 2025 version of the World Masters Games, a four -yearly event that has been held since 1985, is the first to take place in Asia. The organizers have announced that more than 25,000 athletes from 107 countries aged 30 and older, including more than 2,000 participants aged 65 or older, will participate in the event. Eight out of 15 participants aged 90 or older from Taiwan in particular. (By Chen Yu-Ting, Weng Kuei-Hshanang and Chao Yen-Hshanang) Enditem/LS

