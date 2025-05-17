In the first meeting between the Czechs and Hungarians in the modern IIHF history, the loot did not surprisingly fell for the defensive world champions. Unbelved Czech Republic marched on Thursday to a 6-1 victory in Herning on the IIHF IIHF Icey Icey World Championship 2025.

Superstar David Pastrnak set the pace with two goals and an assist and now leads the tournament with nine points (4+5 = 9). Lukas Sedlak had a goal and an assist and Jakub Flek, Petr Kodytek and Ondrej Beranek also scored for the Czech Republic. Captain Roman Cervenka and Daniel Vozenilek brought in two assists each.

Puck control, patience and opportunism were the order of the day before the champions.

Pastrnak said reporters that he sees room for improvement: “We have not played a good first period in the tournament yet. You want to get the lead and control the game against teams like Hungary. We were lucky to get it. But they had a pushback in the second period.

Andras Mihalik replied to Hungary. The Hungarians have less than 24 hours before their next match, a crucial confrontation against Denmark in the battle to stay in the top division. So far, Hungary has one victory, a 4-2 decision about Kazakhstan.

“We go home, try to rest as much as possible as we can, because we play at 16:20. Rest is now a key,” said Hungarian assistant captain Istvan Terbocs. “That is the first focus. Then we will assess what we know about Denmark and preparing ourselves tomorrow for the game. It is a huge opportunity for us to help ourselves stay in the top division. We are now going to concentrate, rest and focus on Denmark. We want to beat them so badly.”

Czech goalkeeper Daniel Vladar placed 11 Saves for his second consecutive victory. The veteran of Calgary Flames also appeared between the legs in the 7-2 thrashing of host Denmark.

The Czechs surpassed Hungary 32-12.

The Hungarians actually looked ready to escape the first period with a scoreless draw, even though they did not register a shot on goal. They survived two Power theater pieces with nothing worse than Martin Necas who shouted a shot from the post.

However, a turnover of neutral zone turned out to be an easy prey for the acclaimed Czech counterattack. Sedlak came across it, accelerated in the Hungarian ending and fed Cervenka, who moved the cross-crease to Pastrnak for the opening stable at 5:30 PM.

Sedlak discussed with Pastrnak: “I now feel much more comfortable. I now understand it much better, what he needs, where he is on the ice. The chemistry builds pretty nicely. We have played four games together, so that is important to get used to each other. I think four games are enough.”

With 37 seconds left in the period Flek stable the Puck in the midst of more neutral zone that took around and only in racing to beat the Hungarian soothing Adam Vay for a 2-0 lead.

Hungary continued to fight Gamely. After the center is approaching, the Magyars finally exerted some pressure with Cervenka for interference, but could not penetrate the net of Vladar.

As time progressed, the superior puck movement and conditioning of the Czechs took its toll. Kodytek scored on a laser of the glove side on the Power Play at 9:43.

The always inhibitory Hungarian fans sang out their lungs when Mihalik spoiled the shutout of Vladar at 15:27. The 22-year-old DEAAC-Voorse arrived late, accepted a pass from Peter Vincze and went to the high lock to hit a high to the stick.

The Czechs showed a little annoyance in the middle frame, while Sedlak and Ferenc Laskawy met for the Hungarian Net and went to each other. But the best was yet to come.

In the third period, Pastrnak scored his second goal of the night at 3:42 on an escape and took advantage of a beautiful stretch pass by Krejcik.

Terbocs spoke about the Boston Bruins All-Star: “How hard [is he to contain]? When he shoots the puck on your knee, I think it's even harder! You know, on the one hand it is a privilege to play against these guys. A few months ago I watched Pastrnak on Prime. Now I play against him. But apart from that, you can't respect them overly. We try to play our best hockey against them and don't give them too many opportunities, too much time. We try to play our best game against every opponent we are confronted with during this tournament. That is our goal. “

Beranek, on the Power Play, and Sedlak added goals 1:19 apart to put the Czech Republic 6-1 before the center of the third. Now the champions were on cruise control until the Ned.

Next for the Czechs is Kazakhstan on Saturday. The Kazakhs are a desperate group that have lost three consecutive games since opening with a 2-1 win over Norway.

“I think it will be a bit different,” Sedlak said about the coming matchup. “You never know here if they are going to come hard or wait a little. We will see. We try to concentrate at our game and get better every game. We want to build our lectures and the system that we want to play. We don't really concentrate on the opponents.”

Prior to the Second World War, Czechoslovakia faced Hungary four times in the Ice Hockey World Championships and won 4-1 in 1931 and 1-0 (twice) in 1934. The Nations played a 0-0 tie in 1937.