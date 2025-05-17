



Two officers were injured after a fight broke out in a Dauphin County High School Football Showcase, which ended the event early, according to the police. The incident happened during the annual Spring Fling 7-on-7 football show case organized by Susquehanna Township High School on Thursday, according to a recent release. The police said that a physical fight between spectators took place in the bathroom and the concession area. Susquehanna Township Superintendent Tamar Willis said that the persons involved “were from outside the Susquehanna Township community.” Officers who had already been assigned to the event were able to break the first fight, but said the incident led to large crowds and extra fights. More police from Susquehanna Township were mentioned, together with surrounding areas of law, to help with Crowd Control and to stop the fights, according to the release. The police said that two officers were injured during the incident, one of whom was treated for minor injuries. The degree of injuries caused by the second officer is unknown. Event is only invited Superintendent Tamar Willis has released a statement about the incident and said that the showcase will be changed to invitation in the future. In her statement, Willis said: “The Susquehanna Township School District expands its gratitude to the many college coaches and recruiters who attended our recent football recruitment event. Their presence and support offered an invaluable opportunity for our student athletes to show their talents and follow their dreams at the next level.” “Unfortunately, the event came to an early conclusion because of the disturbing actions of a few individuals from outside the community of Susquehanna Township. We share the disappointment of those who were present. In the future, this event will only be an invitation to ensure a safe and targeted environment where student athletes remain the center of attention,” Willis said. “Despite this unforeseen end, we believe in the value of this event and we are committed to its growth and success. We look forward to welcome coaches and recruiters next year for an even stronger experience aimed at the exceptional talents of the young athletes in our region,” Willis explained. The incident remains investigated. Anyone with information is advised to contact CPL. Haines on 717-652-8265 or 717-558-6900. Stay at WGAL for updates if we learn more. See the news happen? Send us your photos or videos if it is safe to do this https://www.wgal.com/upload .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wgal.com/article/pennsylvania-susquehanna-township-high-school-football-showcase-fight-officers-injured/64791953

