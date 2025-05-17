



Waco, Texas The Virginia Mens Tennis teams season ended on Friday (May 16) and fell in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Mens Tennis Championship in the Hurd Tennis Center on Friday (May 16) and fell in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tennis center 2025. TCU (26-3) took the double point before Virginia (23-8) added singles to the top two courts to take a 2-1 lead. The horned frogs took a profit for the courts three and five to take the lead before the Cavaliers brought the match with a victory at the court four. TCU won the victory of three set on the right six. Dubble Courts One and Three finished within just a few seconds to start the game. First-year students Rafael Jdar and Roy Horovitz broke Serve to win 6-4 against Duncan Chan and Albert Pedrico on Doubles Court Three. Immediately afterwards, TCU took a 6-4 victory on the top Dubbels Court. At Doubles Court Two, Junior Mans Dahlberg and second-year Dylan Dietrich were 3-0 behind, but met to force a tiebreak. In the Tiebreaker, TCU took the last four points of the game to win 7-6 (4), giving the Doubles point an early 1-0 lead. TCU and Virginia each won three first sets to open singles. Dietrich received the cavaliers on the board and defeated no. 10 Pedro Vives with 6-3, 6-3 in the court two. Jdar gave the Cavaliers the lead with a 6-4, 6-3 victory on the top singles court at no. 8 Jack Pinnington. Dahlberg has saved two match points in the second set in the court, but Albert Pedrico took the match at his third match point and came away with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. TCU took the lead on the management of Virginia, only a few moments after the court three. First-year Keegan Rice followed Lui Maxted 6-4, 3-1, but even came the second set at 5. Maxted Brak Servee in the next game before serving it to win 6-4, 7-5. The competition landed on courts four and six. At the court four, graduate student James Hopper won the first set against no. 95 Cooper Woesendick 6-3, but Woestendick took the second set 6-3 to force a decision-maker. In the last set, Hopper got the early break and ran away with the game, with 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to bind the game to three. At the court six split first -year Jangjun Kim Sets with Duncan Chan. In the decisive set, Kim broke up 2-1, but Chan broke later in the set to bind the decision maker to 4. Chan held Serve in the next game before serving Kim's to win the game and win the victory for the horned frogs. From head coach Andres Pedroso Congratulations to the TCU Horned Frogs. There is a reason why they are the defensive champions, and they hung hard at the end to the very last point, and just too good of them. But our boys fought as absolute warriors to the end, and this team stayed together, whatever happened, and that's what we do. That is what this program does. That is our tradition, that is our history. So many players for us have done it, and these guys continue with tradition and inheritance. I am so proud of them to do it. Match notes Virginia is the number 7 seed in the championship and the number 4 ranked team in the ITA team ranking

TCU is the number 2 seed and arranged no. 2

This was UVAS 18th NCAA Quarterfinals Appearance in the last 20 championships

Rafael Jdar ends his first-year season with a 19-3 singles record and a 15-2 Mark on the Top Singles Court. The victory over No. 8 Pinnington was his fourth top 10 -arranged Singles victory of the season

Junior Mans Dahlbergs Nine-Match Win Streak in Singles came to an end (in completed competitions). This was his first singles loss since March 23

James Hopper ends his collegial career with 107 singles -victories and 164 career -dubbelwinningen

Dylan Dietrich ends his season with a 24-8 singles record and an 18-5 mark in double competitions

Dietrich took his third top 10 -arranged singles win of the season at number 10 Vives

Jdar and Roy Horovitz end the season with an unbeaten 6-0 Doubles record

