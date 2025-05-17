



Waco, Texas For the second consecutive year, the season of the Columbia Men's Tennis Teams ends in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championships. This season it was the best-placed Wake Forest who came away with the victory and the Lions 4-1 on Friday morning defeated in the Hurd Tennis Center. Columbia (20-5) saw its 10-match winning streak-end when the Demon Dacons (38-1) closed the number four singles place. Wake Forest will play the winner of Stanford/Mississippi State on Saturday on Saturday. Wake Forest conquered the Doubles point with victories over Court 1 and Court 3. Columbia did not make it easy for the demon deacons. To the court two, the duo of the lions of Max Westfal And Sach's Palta Send things in the double point, largely errors play free tennis to beat the duo of Wake Forest by Stefan Dostanic and Charlie Robertson, 6-3. Hof Drie turned out to be the most exciting of the double matches. Hugo Hashimoto And Jayden Templeman Refused to go down quietly. With 5-2 with the Score 30-Love, the seniors held service to bring the score to 5-3. They kept fighting their way back and tied the set 5-5. The duo of the Demon Deacon of Luca Pow and Luciano Tacchi came back to the front with 6-5, but could not put the lion pairs away again. Templeman led 40-30, shot a bait even the game at 6-6 and forced a tiebreaker where they eventually fell 7-5, giving Wake Forest the double point. To the court, Columbia's top duo of Michael Zheng And Nicolas Braaksel Opened the game with four consecutive errors and could not get into a rhythm and fell to Dhakshinewar Suresh and Ioannis Xilas 6-3. Zheng followed 1-0 in Singles. With the impressive 3-0 lead, Wake Forest seemed ready to make a quick match. However, Columbia did not surrender. After he fell into a tiebreaker in the first set, Kotzen stormed back to give the lions the point. Suresh 6-7 (7) (7), 6-2, 6-3 beating. The victory broke a loss of two games. The junior still has to lose three consecutive games in his career. The Demon Diaconenen had the lions back against the wall at the remaining four courts, but struggled to show the lions away. At the court 3, Ioannis Xilas earned the fast break in the first set against Westfal. The senior from Paris, France came back to win the second set 6-4 and led 5-2 when the game was abandoned. Wake Forest eventually achieved the match at the court 4 when Charlie Robertson Hashimoto, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-1 finished. The loss is the last match for seniors Hugo Hashimoto ” Jayden Templeman And Max Westfal . The trio ends their career as one of the winning classes in program history. Claim two Ivy League titles and compete in four NCAA championships, including back-to-back performances in the quarterfinals. Result #1 Wake Forest 4 – #8 Columbia 1 Singles 1.#13 Stefan Dostanic (WFU) def. #2 Michael Zheng (Col) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

2.#52 Nicolas Braaksel (Col) def. #9 Dhaakshineswarsuresh (WFU) 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-3

3. Max Westfal (Col) vs. #123 Ioannis Xilas (WFU) 3-6, 6-4, 5-2 Unfinished

4.Charlie Robertson (WFU) def. #81 Hugo Hashimoto (Col) 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-1

5. Sach's Palta (Col) vs. vs. Luciano Tacchi (WFU) 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 Unfinished

6.luca Pow (WFU) Def. Branch glass (Col) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 Double 1. # 53 dkhshineswar Sureh / Ioanis Sure (WFU) def. # 41 Michael Zheng /Nicholas Vomade (Col) 6-3

2. #86 Max Westfal / Sach's Palta (Col) def. #26 Stefan Dostanic/Charlie Robertson (WFU) 6-3

3.#18 Luca Pow/Luciano Tacchi (WFU) Def. Hugo Hashimoto / Jayden Templeman (Col) 7-6 (7-5) Order of finish: double (1,2,3); Singles (1,6,2,4) Follow the lions: Stay up to date with everything Columbia men tennis by following the Lions on X (@Culionsmten), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@columbiaathletics).

