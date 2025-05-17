Full schedule, luminaires, results, live streaming details





India has only won two medals in tournament history. The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2025 takes place after 21 years in Doha, Qatar. The nation had last organized the competition in 2004 when it made history by becoming the first Midden -Instenland that organized the World Table Tennis Championships. The 58th edition of the tournament starts on May 17 and ends on 25 May. The 2025 edition will be exciting to pay attention, because different names from different countries have occurred to challenge Chinese rule in sport. We have players from Brazil, Egypt, Korea, Germany, Japan and many other countries up to challenge the Chinese in their formidable sport. ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2025 Location and Data Date: 17-25 May 2025

17-25 May 2025 Location: Lusail Multipurpose Hall and Qatar University Sports Complex, Doha, Qatar Indias Performance History on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2025 India has won two bronze medals in the history of the championships. In 1926 the men's team won four games in the Round Robin format and returned with the bronze medal. In the same edition, SRG Suppiah won a bronze medal in Herenhonkslagen. India has not been in the world championships since then, despite the fact that he came close to some occasions. In the last edition, the Indian challenge ended in round 3, and the paddlers will want to do better this year. Indias best chance for a medal will be in the doubles category, where people like Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Hardet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will compete. Tournament There will be five individual events singles, ladies singles, men's dubbels, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Every round will be a knockout round, with singles matches that are disputed on best-of-7 games, while double matches are played as best-of-5 games. Indias Contingent for ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2025 Men's Singles Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Ganasekaran, Ankur Bhattacharjee Ladies Singles Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Yashashwini Ghordad, DIYA Chitale Gentlemen Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah, Sathiyan Ganeskaran/Hardet Desai Ladies doubles YASHASHWINI GHORPADE/DIYA Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee Mixed double DIYA Chitale/Manush Shah, Hardet Desai/Yashashwini Gordade Where and how live broadcast and live streaming from ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2025 can be viewed in India? Unfortunately there is no live broadcast in India. However, fans can view the tournament on the ITTF world YouTube Channel. ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2025 Complete schedule and luminaires (all timings are in ist) Day 1 May 17 (Saturday) Men's singles round of 128 Shah Viol Tiago. Ladies singles round of 128 Sreeja Akula vs Suthasini Sawettabut

DIYA Chitale vs Sofia-Xuan Zhang Gentlemen doubles round of 64 Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Peter Heribar/Deni Kozul Womens doubles round of 64 Ayhiika Mukherjee / Smkirjee vs Ozge Yilmaz / Ece Hac

Yashaswini Gorpade/DIYA Chitale vs Markhabo Magdieva/Asel Erkebava Day 2 May 18 (Sunday) Men's singles round of 128 Ankur Bhattacharjee vs Lam Siu Hang

Manav Thakkar vs Timothy Choi

Sathiyan Gnnaaskaran vs Thibaukt Armet Ladies singles round of 128 Live Horppade vs Jia Nan Yan Yan

Manika Batra vs Fatimo Bello Gentlemen doubles round of 64 Mother Desai/Sathyan Gnanasekaran vs Maciej Colodzyk/Vladislav Ursu Mixed double round of 64 Mother Desai/YaShaswiini Ghorade vs Thabault Preret/Lana Hochar

Manush Shah/DIYA Chitre vs Mehdi Bouloussa/Missa Nasri Day 3 May 19 (Monday) XD, MD, WD R32 and MS, WS R64 1:30 pm Day 4 May 20 (Tuesday) XD, MD, WD R16 and MS, WS R32 1:30 pm Day 5 May 21 (Wednesday) XD QF and MD, WD, MS, WS R16 1:30 pm Day 6 May 22 (Thursday) XD, MD, WD QF and MS, WS R16 1:30 pm Day 7 May 23 (Friday) XD SF and MD, WD, MS, WS QF 1:30 PM Day 8 May 24 (Saturday) XD Finals and MD, WD, MS, WS SF 2:30 PM Day 9 May 25 (Sunday) MD, WS Finals 2:30 pm WD, MS Finals 18:00 For more updates, follow Khel now on Facebook” TwitterAnd Instagram; Download the Khel now Android -app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/table-tennis/ittf-world-table-tennis-championships-2025-schedule-results-202505 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos