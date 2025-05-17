



Karun Nair's performance in the Ranji trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 has been rewarded. The right-handed Slagman earned an India a call-up for the upcoming tour through England. The men's selection committee led a team of 18 members on Friday under the leadership of ABHIMANYU EASWARAN. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had an invaluable reaction to Karun Nair's who got a place in the team because he referred to an old tweet of the 33-year-old. Irfan Pathan had an invaluable reaction to Karun Nair who was called a team in India (PTI) In 2022, Karun Nair, dear Cricket, tweeted me another chance when he was omitted from the Karnataka State Team. Two years later, the right-handed fortune changed around as he went on a run-scoring spree for Vidarbha. Nair finished as the second highest Run scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season when he scored 863 points in nine games, as a result of which his team Vidarbha helped to win the title. He also hit bowlers for fun in the Vijay Hazare trophy and registered 779 runs with a stunning average of 389.50. This version has helped Karun Nair to get a place in the India, and he will now look to get the most out of his chances when he is mentioned in the playing XI. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who withdraw from tests, there is a realistic chance that Karun will also earn a call-up in the main team. However, he would first have to prove himself against the English lions. Irfan Pathan said to X (formerly Twitter) and said that Karun Nair is chosen a clear indication that he will also play for the main team. Karun Nair is selected for India A is a clear indication that Lieve Cricket gives him another chance to play for Team India again, Pathhan said. Karun Nair's experience in County Cricket Karun Nair also has experience playing in English conditions. He represented Northamptonshire in the County Championship in 2023 and 2024 and scored 736 runs in 10 games on an average of 56.61. He also struck four half centuries and two centuries, including 202 not against Glorphan. Speaking about the India tour through England, the first match against England Lions starts on 30 May in Canterbury, while the second starts on June 6 in Northhampton. The India A side will also record the Senior India side in a four-day game from 13 June. This competition will take place only seven days prior to the start of the first test between India and England in Leeds. Shubman Gill is expected to be called the captain for the series against England. The formal announcement is expected to be made next week when the team is made public for the five-match series.

