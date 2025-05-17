



The Southeast Bulloch Girls Varsity Tennis team wrote history on Friday by organizing their first state championship match in more than 30 years, eventually 3-1 to North Ocononee in a hard-fought class AAA final.

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets Girls Varsity Tennis team had the opportunity to write history on Friday when they organized Ocapee County in the State Championship. A hard-fought struggle from both teams ended in Ocapee County who defeated the Lady Jackets 3-1. Spectators surrounded the Brooklet courts on Friday afternoon when Southeast Bulloch organized their first state championship in more than three decades. After they were running through their side of the bracket, the top-ranking Lady jackets were opposite the No. 2 North Ocapee Warriors. North Ocapee took a 1-0 lead then Mary Linda Viet defeated Addy Gray In singles. The SEB fans made some noise as Loan from Erickson And Addie Smith Untbed the match 1-1 with a double extraction. Moments later, Oceree Cadansmedias defeated Rylee Veland To take a 2-1 lead. All eyes moved to the last two games, a double match and a singles match. There was enough drama in the double like Sebs Lydia Fowler And Sydney Kate Aaron Returned back to look to tie the match. At another court, SEBs Anna Grace Bosley was linked to Jenny Hu. HU was able to get the best of the young Bosley while she took the state championship for the Warriors. The season did not end the way the Lady Jackets wanted, but there is plenty of reason for the girls to keep their heads high. Head coach Tommy Lieu Speaked about how proud of the girls he was. “It's just a true blessing to be in this position,” said Leiu. 'I know there are many teams that would kill to be here. The girls had a great season, a fantastic season. ” The girls of Southeast Bulloch ended up with a 17-2 record in the regular season and earned the best seed in the play-offs of the AAA class. The scary of this team is that all girls will be back next season. “It makes me super excited to come back next year, just ready to shoot at all cylinders.” Said coach Lieiu After having fallen in the last 4 last season and being second in the state this season, the next step for the Lady Jackets is to take the whole thing home next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.griceconnect.com/sports/the-seb-girls-tennis-team-fall-in-3-1-in-state-championship-10676584 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos