Colorado Springs, Colo. – Sports Management in the US Field Hockey and Hometown are pleased to announce Capelli Sport as the presenting sponsor for the Summer Bash 2025 on the beach. This annual event, in its tenth edition, is nicely filled for young people aged 14 and younger. It takes place from 25 to 27 July in the regional training center of Virginia Beach in Virginia Beach, va.

Nick Senti, general manager of the birth city, said: this is always a super fun event. Having Capelli Sport as our presenting sponsor means that athletes and their families have the option to buy summer bash Souvenir clothing and the American field hockey clothing of the same brand of the same brand that is worn by US Mens and Womens National Team Athletes and coaches at all levels (Juniors by Masters). We are pleased to also work with this excellent organization that supports the sports sports hockey of the last centuries through the experienced Masters atlets. It is very exciting.

This sponsorship marks the first USA Field Hockey Youth Tournament sponsorship by Capelli Sport, who started his term of office as the exclusive uniform and kit provider for American national team athletes in the Veldhockey sport in January 2025.

Were really enthusiastic to be the official merchandise provider for the Summer Bash 2025 on the Beach Field Hockey Tournament, noticed on Jared Harris, regional manager of Capelli Sports. It is a great event that brings athletes, families and fans together in the sport of Veldhockey. At Capelli Sport there were proud of field hockey initiatives such as supporting them – to grow the game and give players equipment they will cherish. Were also proud to collaborate with the Virginia Beach Sports Spex, a location that shares our dedication to increase the athlete experience.

Capelli Sport is a worldwide sports brand based in New York City. The company is a leader in sports, lifestyle clothing and equipment. Capelli Sport enables athletes and teams to maximize their potential through a unique worldwide sport ecosystem. Read more at capellisport.com And find hair sports on Instagram (@capellisport).