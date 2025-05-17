



West -India Test Captain Roston Chase St. Johns, Antigua Cricket West India (CWI) is delighted to test the appointment of Roston Chaseeas West India, captain for the upcoming home series versus Australia in June, with Jomel Warricanamed as a vice-captain. The appointments were unanimously approved by the CWI Council of directors during its meeting held today, 16 May 2025. This announcement follows the completion of a groundbreaking, robust and structured process to evaluate and recommend the next captain and vice-captain of the West India test team. CWI recognized the crucial role of leadership in shaping team culture, stimulating performance and guaranteeing long-term success and took over a data-inspired, multidimensional framework to guide the selection. This marks an important evolution in how leadership agreements are made, aimed at strengthening responsibility, transparency and coordination with modern cricket standards. The process started with a shortlist of candidates selected based on factors such as test experience, leadership qualities and captainincy references. The nominated players were: John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua da Silva, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase and Jomel Warrican. Shai Hope, the current ODI and T20i captain, refused the consideration respectfully to concentrate on his existing leadership roles. Every candidate has completed a detailed assessment process that included psychometric tests to evaluate leadership style, behavior and overall suitability for the role, as well as structured interviews aimed at tactical approach, communication skills and team culture. The interview panel consisted of head coach Daren Sammy, director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, and chairman of the cricket strategy and official committee, enoch Lewis. The final recommendation was based on a weighted scoring system in six important areas: leadership, respect within the team, cricket knowledge, personal behavior, media and communication skills and the results of the psychometric evaluation. The top candidates were recommended as a captain and vice-captain and then approved by the CWI council. West India Test Vice-Hoofdkastvaart Jomel Warrican CWI President Dr. Kishore praised Heallow the integrity and innovation of the process.

Head coach Daren Sammy also expressed his strong support for the new captain.

These agreements indicate a clear strategic direction for the test team, strengthening team culture and positioning the West India to compete more effectively on the worldwide stage. CWI also sees this process as a model for future CaptainCy agreements in all formats. Cricket West -India praises all candidates for their professionalism and dedication throughout the entire process and is looking forward to the positive impact that this new leadership approach will have on the constant revival of West -India Cricket. Roston's first outing as a captain is the Wi -House: Full AH Energy Home Series against Australia, with the first match in Kensington Oval on June 25, 2025.

