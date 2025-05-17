Sports
University of Michigan Athletics
Ann Arbor, me. -Tr. 3-ranking University of Michigan Women's Tennis Team (27-4) will be confronted in the semi-final of the NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon (17 May) in the semi-final of the NCAA tournament at no. 2 Texas A&M (29-3). UM will be confronted with the defensive national champions at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
This marks the first semifinal for the corn and blue in program history after he went to the quarterfinals in 2016, 2023 and 2024.
Notes
The no. 3-ranger-arranged Wolverines (27-4) are for the first time in the program history behind a 4-0 win over Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals to the semi-final of the NCAA Tournament go to the semi-final of the NCAA tournament. UM won the Doubles point and got singles victories from Julia Fiegner (No. 1), Lily Jones (No. 3) and Jessica Bernales (No. 6) When recording the shutout.
The Wolverines are a maximum of 27 victories this season, the second most in program history. UM set the record last season with 29 wins, with 29-4. In two of the four losses by Michigan this season, the Wolverines had a match point for the team win.
Michigan is looking for his first performance in the national championship in program history.
Three of Michigan's four victories in the NCAA tournament came through Shutout, which the state of Youngstown, Arizona State and Oklahoma State places. UM has surpassed his opponents 12-3 during this tournament run.
UM is 3-3 of all time against Texas A&M, last confronted with the aggies in a 4-2 Michigan victory at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship 2017. This is the second time that the teams meet in the NCAA tournament, where UM takes a 4-3 victory in 2012.
Piper Charney Is a maximum of 35 singles wins in the season, bound for the sixth most in one season by a Wolverine. She has recorded back-to-back 30-win seasons to start her career and to put together 72 singles victories in the past two seasons.
Fiegner was appointed Michigan's female recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor and only became the third tennis player for ladies who won the prestigious prize in program history. She is a maximum of 113 singles wins in her illustrious career and is in fifth place of all time. Fiegner is 17-2 in Dual-Match action and goes 16-2 in first place. She has worked each of the last two victories of Michigan in the NCAA tournament.
Michigan has won 15 of the last 16 double points, with the streak that started at USC on March 23. UM only dropped the first point of the game in his third round victory over Texas, who gathered for the 4-3 victory over the Longhorns.
UM has a trio players who have reached the 30-win Mark in Singles, and only marks the fourth time in the program history that three players have won at least 30 games. Charney leads the road with 35 wins, where Flegner arrives at 33 wins and Jones incorporates her 30th victory in the victory over Oklahoma State. It is the first time since the 2015 season (Sarah Lee, Ronit Yurovsky and Emina Bektas) that are three Wolverines in the 30-Win Club. It also happened in 2011 and 2014.
UM has four arranged singles players in Flegner (no. 6), Charney (no. 21), Jones (no. 46) and Emily Sartz-Lunde (No. 68). Jones and Bernales come to number 18 as a double pair, where Bernales and Charney work together to become number 40. Reese Miller And Flegner is back in the latest rankings such as a pair, rank no. 45.
Head coach Ronni Bernstein In her 18th season, as head coach, with a general coaching record of 550-196. She is currently in eighth place of active coaches in victories. Bernstein is in 18th place of all time in victories.
The winner of this competition will be confronted with no. 1 Georgia or no. 5 North Carolina in the National Championship Match, set for Sunday (May 18) at 4 p.m. CT.
