



Sadia dreams to win gold for the country

Dhaka, 17 May 2025 (BSS) -National table tennis player Sadia Rahman Mou is the current national women's champion who since 2015 represents the National Table Tennis Team. She has an enormous experience in table tennis competition that won many laurels in the national and international arena. The dedicated and hard -working athlete, born in Narail in 2004, began to play at the age of five on table tennis inspired by his mother. At the moment she seemed BSC in Nutrition and Food Science at Dhaka University, combined academic knowledge with health and sport. She is passionate about promoting food consciousness and promoting sport development. In an interview with BSS, the talented athlete expressed her dream of winning a gold medal for the country of international level. BSS: Would you please tell me about the story of your trip in table tennis? Sadia: To be honest, I not only participated in sports, but also in cultural activities during my youth. My mother made me involved in table tennis because I saw my father sick since my childhood. You may understand the atmosphere in a house when there is a sick person. I was upset with my older sister after I saw my father's condition. So to overcome the frustration, my mother involved me in table tennis and other cultural activities and so I was involved in table tennis. BSS: Would it please tell when you get the chance to represent the national team?

Sadia: I had the opportunity to represent the national team in 2015 at the age of eleven when I studied in class five or six. I had to participate in a dance competition in India. A group should go in Kolkata and I would have had the preparation accordingly. In the meantime I participated in a tennis competition and in the end I was selected to go abroad to participate in a tournament. BSS: Would you please tell your national performance?

Anser: At national level I won three gold medals in Bangladesh competitions, two in youth competitions. I am the last national champion and currently arranged as number one. I have been representing the national team for nine years. I won bronze medal in the team event in South Asian Games in 2016 and also won Bronze in Women's Doubles event held in South Asian Games 2019. I was the only female athlete who played quarterfinals in Islamic Solidarity games in 2022. I was also awarded to the Commonwallit. I also won a bronze medal in Junior South Asian competitions.

BSS: Do you have any frustration in your mind with table tennis? Sadia: If I compare our logistics facility with the other Asian countries, I am disappointed. When I participated in South Asian Games in 2016, I saw the facilities in Pakistan, Nepal and India. At that time we didn't have much difference with them in terms of facilities. But now there is a huge gap with those countries and it has really upset me, although I hope that something good will happen in the near future, because everyone tries to bring the table tennis to a standard position.

BSS: Would you please tell you what your dream is?

Sadia: When a player holds the national championship positions individually, then his goal is to do something good internationally. I've always wanted to do something good internationally. But I couldn't do this that way. I want to hear my national anthem and I hope I can fulfill my dream. I want to win a gold medal for my country of the international tournament?

